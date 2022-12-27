"Beautiful family"- Fans react to Michael Phelps' Christmas post 

Michael Phelps is unarguably the most successful Olympic athlete. He won 23 gold medals in the Olympics. The legendary swimmer is enjoying his retirement with his family.

Phelps recently posted a family picture on his Instagram account celebrating Christmas with his wife, Nicole, and three sons, Maverick, Beckett, and Boomer.

This year, the Phelps family coordinated their attire. They wore matching costumes like elves. The family of five was sitting on the floor with their dogs, who were also celebrating Christmas.

Michael Phelps and his sons were dressed in the same green costume, while Nicole was spotted in a white dress. One dog wore a matching outfit, while the other had a Santa cap on.

Michael Phelps, who has more than 3 million followers on Instagram, shared the snap with a short caption. He wrote:

"Merry Christmas"

Fans jumped into the comments section to say:

"Beautiful family."

His wife has also shared an album of five pictures on her account. The first snap saw Michael and the kids sitting on a chair and posing for the camera. The second picture was of the kids wearing winter caps, and the third was a family picture. Nicole's Christmas post was completed with a beautiful caption. She wrote:

"I love all my elves. Merry Christmas from my family to yours."

Mrs. Phelps is also very active on social media and has 454K followers.

"A Champ and a wonderful father" - Fans comment on Michael Phelps' post

Michael Phelps, the 28-time Olympic medalist, received a lot of love from his fans in the comments section of his Christmas post. Fans wrote:

"A Champ and a wonderful father."

Phelps is undoubtedly the most successful athlete that the world has witnessed. He is an amazing father and confessed in one of his interviews that after his retirement, he wants to spend time with his family and kids.

Most people wished him and his family the festivity. Someone commented:

"I thought you put the world's largest star on your tree for a sec."

Fans also talked about his hairstyle in the comments. One user wrote:

"Man, the bun needs to go."

People went on to say:

"Love how Michael and one dog is in scale (size wise) with the trees."

Fans also reacted to Nicole Phelps's post. One user wrote:

"Glad you used the second picture instead of taking it out to be "perfect!" Shows how normal your kids actually are. The boys are super cute."

Another wrote:

"Awesome, pics of a beautiful family! Michael is a great athlete, but I think he makes a better elf! The barefoot elves are hilarious! I can't get over the feet, tho-those feet are so long, and they're all barefoot."

Michael Phelps tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Nicole Johnson, in 2016. The couple dated for six years before starting their journey of togetherness.

They met in 2007, and after being acquaintances for two years, the pair started dating in 2009 and then, in 2016, got married in a dreamy private ceremony. Noticeably, Michael's wife is a former model and runner-up of Miss California Teenager.

