Who is Ryan Lochte? Net worth, records & Olympic performances

One of the most-decorated male swimmers in history, USA's Ryan Lochte has won 12 Olympic medals. It makes him the second-best swimmer of all-time, after his teammate Michael Phelps.

The 36-year-old Lochte failed to qualify for his fifth Olympic Games in Tokyo, falling short by 2.7 seconds in the 200-meter individual medley, his signature event.

Biography

Born on August 3 in 1984 in Rochester, New York, Lochte's family moved to Florida so his father could coach in swimming when Ryan Lochte was 12-year-old. Lochte started swimming very early but it was only when he was in high-school, that he started taking it seriously.

A setback at the Junior Olympics at the age of 14 changed his attitude towards his life and career completely. He represented the USA in the 2004 Athens Olympics when he attended college at the University of Florida.

After a successful career where he dominated the sport alongside Michael Phelps, Ryan Lochte tied the knot in 2018 and now has a daughter and son.

Net Worth

The celebrated swimmer, Ryan Lochte, certainly knows what it feels like to enjoy life. He also knows how it feels while growing in debt.

Lochte, who won his first Olympic medal at the age of 20, lived a lavish lifestyle. He was earning about $2.3 million per year during 2010-12, thanks to endorsement deals with brands like Speedo, Gillette, Gatorade, Ralph Lauren, Nissan, AT&T, and many others.

But the controversy at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio De Janerio, which got him a 10-month suspension, robbed him of all sponsors. Things got worse in 2018 when he received a 14-month suspense for failing a drug test. During that period, Ryan Lochte almost lost all of his earnings.

During a CNBC show in 2018, Lochte admitted that he went from making well over $1 million a year to earning $75,000 from a single sponsor. He also had to sell their massive 4200 square feet residence and shift to an 1800-square foot house.

However, a realisation that “money doesn’t grow on trees,” which he says in the CNBC show has brought him back on track.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Ryan Lochte was estimated to be around $6 million in 2020.

Records

Lochte holds world records in the 200 (Long Course and Short Course), and shares the 4×200-meter free relay record with Ricky Berens, Dave Walters, and Michael Phelps.

Lochte became the first man to break 1:50 when he clocked 1:49.63 in the short course in 200 IM on December 14, 2012 in Istanbul, Turkey. He also holds the record in the long course, clocking 1:54:00 during the 2011 World Championships.

Ryan Lochte's Performance in Olympics

Ryan Lochte impressed in his first-ever Olympic games in 2004 as a 20-year-old kid. He finished second in the 200 meter individual medley after Michael Phelps and won the 4×200-meter freestyle relay against Australia.

Lochte bagged his first individual Olympic gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. He set a new world record in the 200 meter backstroke and finished with bronze in the 200 and 400 meter individual medley category. He was also a part of the 4×200-meter freestyle relay team that defended their gold medal.

The celebrated swimmer stunned the world on the first day of the London Olympics in 2012 when he overtook Michael Phelps to win the 400 meters individual medley. Ryan Lochte also earned a bronze medal in the 200 backstroke, behind Tyler Clary and Japan’s Ryosuke Irie, and silver in the 200 meter I.M. In the team events, he notched a gold in the 4×200-metre freestyle relay and silver in the 4×100-metre freestyle relay.

In the Rio Olympics, Lochte, along with the US team, defended their title in the 4×200-metre freestyle relay. As he looked to increase his tally of individual medals, his success was overshadowed by the controversy in Rio that almost ended his career.

However, he made a comeback solely on his grit and determination but failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, which would have been his fifth stint at the Summer Games.

The world will certainly miss Ryan Lochte at the Tokyo Games but his legacy will continue.

