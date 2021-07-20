Who is Ryan Murphy? Net worth, records and Olympic performances 

Ryan Murphy is one of the best American swimmers in the backstroke event. He is one of the four captains who will lead Team USA's Swim Team at the Tokyo Olympics.

Murphy is heading into his second Olympic games and will be hoping to put up a show similar to what he displayed in Rio. His brilliance at the U.S. trials helped him book a spot in the 100 and 200-meter backstroke events in Tokyo. Murphy is expected to finish at the podium in both those events and help USA continue its dominance in swimming. Here's more on that and a few other things you didn't know about the ace swimmer.

Leading the charge. 💪



These are your #TokyoOlympics swimming captains! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dEMMteyoHk — USA Swimming (@USASwimming) July 5, 2021

Also Read: US Olympic Swimming trials: Ryan Murphy tops backstroke charts, seals Tokyo Olympics berth

#1 Ryan Murphy started swimming very early as a kid.

Ryan Murphy began swimming at a very young age. His parents enrolled him into the sport, and since then there has been no looking back as he has evolved into a top tier swimmer. Murphy wanted to be the world's best swimmer and worked hard to fulfill that dream, which eventually helped him win three medals at the Rio Olympics.

While talking to NBC Sports about his triumphs in Rio, Murphy said,

"I was thinking of my younger self watching the Olympics and what he looked like on TV. That was kind of my thought when I was up there. I was flashing back to watching the Olympics."

#2 What is Ryan Murphy's net worth?

Ryan Murphy's net worth is unknown, but the swimmer signed a pro deal with Speedo in 2017. He is also a keen investor in the stock market, a habit that he picked up from his father and grandfather.

#3 Ryan Murphy and his splendid performance at the Rio Olympics

Ryan Murphy qualified with the best timing in both the 100 and 200-meter events, at the trials, which eventually helped him make it to the 4X100 meter medley race. Murphy was only 21 at the time of the Rio Olympics but showed great maturity as he breezed past opponents to clinch gold medals in all three events that he participated in. In his pursuit of gold, he broke the 100-meter backstroke record set by Aaron Peirsol as he finished the race with a timing of 51.85 seconds, which still remains a world record for the event.

Also Read: Ryan Murphy, USA's best chance of an Olympic backstroke gold?

#4 How many medals has Ryan Murphy won in his career?

Ryan Murphy has a resume decorated with numerous medals. He is a three-time Olympic gold medalist. Murphy also has 9 World Championship medals (Long Course) to his name, which includes three gold, five silver and one bronze. He also has eight Short Course World Championship medals to his name. Murphy began his career on a high note as well when he clinched bronze at the World Junior Championship in 2011.

Accomplished my goals for #SwimTrials21! So excited to be going back to the Olympics in the 100 and 200 Back, and equally excited to have my @calmenswim teammate @bryce_mefford with me in the 200! Thanks everyone for the incredible support. Go @TeamUSA 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/tceGCZesG5 — Ryan Murphy (@ryan_f_murphy) June 19, 2021

#5 Ryan Murphy and his superstition

Ryan Murphy had a dip in form leading up to the U.S. trials, but he clinched a place in both the 100m and 200m events at the Tokyo Olympics. When asked about his performance in the trials, he said it could be because he shaved his chest in the preliminary round.

When asked by a reporter about his preparation for the finals, Murphy said:

"I'm going to shave my back. Potentially, that might lead to me getting a little bit faster."

Also Read: Famous records held by American swimmers at Summer Olympics

Edited by Anantaajith Ra