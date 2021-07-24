Who is Sarah Sjostrom? Net worth, records & Olympic performances

For Sarah Sjostrom and other swimmers, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are just around the corner now. Swimming action is set to kickstart on July 24th. August 1st will mark the concluding day for swimming.

Star swimmers from around the globe will vie against each other for the top prize at the Tokyo Aquatics Center. Among those going for glory will be Sarah Sjostrom. The Swedish competitive swimmer was part of the 2016 Rio Olympics as well and already has three Olympic medals to her name.

It will be interesting to know more about the swimming sensation.

Who is Sarah Sjostrom?

Sarah Sjostrom in action

Sarah Fredrika Sjostrom was born on 17 August 1993 in Salem, Stockholm County, Sweden. Sarah is a multiple world record holder (more on that soon).

Sjostrom is an extremely versatile swimmer and takes part in freestyle, butterfly, and backstroke events. She has won multiple international medals and is a highly decorated swimmer.

The lanky swimmer took up the sport way back in 2003. The 27-year-old first came into the limelight at the 2008 European Championships. Aged just 14 then, Sarah Sjostrom clinched the gold medal in the 100m butterfly and also broke the then Swedish national record in the process.

Sarah Sjostrom represents Energy Standard in the popular International Swimming League. The distinguished swimmer is the only female swimmer to have won five individual medals at a single FINA World Aquatics Championships event.

Sarah Sjostrom records:

Sarah Sjostrom holds a plethora of international records. The Swedish ace is a world record holder in the 50-meter freestyle (long course). She set it when she clocked 23.67 seconds during Semifinal 2 in the Women's 50m freestyle event at the 2017 World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Sjostrom is also the current 100-meter freestyle (long course) world-record holder. This was again set during the 2017 World Championships in Hungary during the Women's 4 × 100 m freestyle relay final. Sjostrom completed her 100 meters in a staggering 51.71 seconds.

Additionally, Sarah Sjostrom holds the Women's 50 m butterfly long course world record (24.43 seconds - set during the 2014 Swedish Championships); 100 m butterfly long course world record (55.48 seconds - clocked during the 2016 Summer Olympics); 100 m butterfly short course world record (54.61 seconds - set during the 2014 World SC Championships in Doha).

Finally, Sarah Sjostrom is also accredited with the 200 meters freestyle short course world record (1:50.43 seconds - clocked during the 2017 World Cup in The Netherlands).

Sarah Sjostrom also holds multiple National Records. For long course, these are in 200 m freestyle (1.54.08), 400 m freestyle (4.06.04), 50 m backstroke (27.80 seconds), 100 m backstroke (59.98 seconds).

Her short course national records are in 50 m freestyle (23.00 seconds), 400 m freestyle (4.02.33), and 100 m individual medley (57.10 seconds).

Sarah Sjostrom Olympic performances:

Gold medalist Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women's 100m Butterfly Final on Day 2 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium

2008 Beijing Olympics

Sarah Sjostrom made her Olympic debut during the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing. It was a Games which was more about learning than anything else for the then 14-year-old.

In the Women's 100 meter butterfly preliminary heats, Sjostrom finished 27th after clocking 59.08 seconds. Meanwhile, in the preliminary heats of the Women's 100 meter backstroke, Sarah clocked 1:02.38 to finish 29th. This meant that she failed to qualify for the semifinals and her run ended at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

2012 London Olympics

Sarah Sjostrom went into the 2012 London Olympics full of confidence. The rising swimmer had done well at the summer European Championships in Debrecen that year - she had a won double gold at the meet (in 50 butterfly and 100 meters freestyle).

Sjostrom participated in four events at the 2012 London Olympics and came agonizingly close to winning a medal as well.

Sarah reached the semifinals in the Women's 50 meter freestyle. However, her timing of 25.08 seconds in the SF was not enough to land a place in the final. Similar was the case at the women's 100 meter freestyle event.

Sarah clocked 53.93 seconds in the semifinals but again could not make the cut for the final. Sjostrom only managed to reach the semifinals of the Women's 200 meter freestyle as well.

However, Sarah finally got a place in the final of the Women's 100 meter butterfly event. The Swedish swimmer clocked 57.17 seconds to finish fourth and missed the medal podium by 0.24 seconds.

2016 Rio Olympics

Silver medalist Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden, gold medalist Katie Ledecky of the United States and bronze medalist Emma McKeon of Australia pose on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women's 200m Freestyle Final on Day 4 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games

Sarah set the swimming pool ablaze (ironically) with her fantastic display during the 2016 Rio Olympics. In the women's 100 meter butterfly final, Sarah swiftly won gold by clocking 55.48 seconds and setting the world record. Canada's Penny Oleksiak clinched a silver with a timing of 56.46 seconds (almost 1 second behind Sarah).

Sjostrom also finished on the podium in the women's 200 meter freestyle event. She bagged silver after clocking 1:54.08, after finishing behind Katie Ledecky of the U.S., who won gold.

Furthermore, the swimming sensation from Sweden got a Bronze in the Women's 100 meter freestyle event with a timing of 52.99 seconds. It was a memorable Summer Olympics for Sarah as well as her country as she became Swedish woman to win an Olympic gold in swimming.

To add to her illustrious performances in Rio, Sarah also holds a phenomenal 11 World Championships gold medals. Sarah also has 7 Silver and 3 Bronze medals at the biennial event organized by FINA. (The medal totals include both Long Course and Short Course World Championships).

Sarah Sjostrom net worth

As per multiple reports, Sarah Sjostrom's net worth is $12 million.

