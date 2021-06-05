Wild Swimming: A developing rage

Wild swimming, or just swimming of the yesteryear, is picking up pace in many countries. What just meant swimming of the yore – swimming in natural waters – is now termed "wild swimming," thanks to the innumerable man-made possibilities.

Seen as an activity, and not a competitive sport or an Olympic discipline, wild swimming helps take time out from a hectic schedule, adding to it the luxury to be connected with nature. It is a no-frills activity. With minimal gear requirements, it fits the bill for everyone.

Read: US Olympic Swimming Trials 2021: Cut-off times for events in Wave 1 and Wave 2

Good for mental health

In times of a raging pandemic, wild swimming is beneficial for mental health too, as experts put it.

A study published in the British Medical Journal Case Reports said that cold water swimming may be an effective treatment for depression. The theory behind this is that one form of stress – i.e. the shock of cold water – adapts the body for another, in this case, the stress response associated with depression and anxiety.

Wild swimming is one of the most sought-after exercises, as it doesn’t need any training in athleticism, and there is no competition involved. Wild swimming has helped people overcome the fear of sea and water in general, along with the calming benefits of good physical and mental health.

Community wild swimming

For people who love to swim in groups, community swimming offers a chance for swimmers to be surrounded by like-minded people, all doing a similar activity. It also helps in bonding, and the after-effects of being in a like-minded community can go a long way in shaping one’s mental health for the better.

Although wild swimming is not seen as a "cure-all," the sense of belonging in an activity can empower everyone without any boundaries, offering solace from a fast-paced world.

The University of Portsmouth is running an active study to find the benefits of community cold-water swimming in dealing with arthritis, menopausal symptoms and migraines too.

Also read: Explaining US swimming sensation Caeleb Dressel's tattoos

Wild swimming technique

There isn’t a manual on how to wild swim but one needs to make sure to know the basics of swimming. There is no need for equipment or gear, but what is of prime importance is the ability to swim without falling over or drowning, and being able to get back in.

It is advised to have a strong knowledge of the water body that one is going to swim in. It is always a good idea to have sound knowledge of how the water behaves, like the tides, the underwater currents, the flow of water, and to also be geographically adept in understanding how to reach the nearest shore.

It would also be good to have a kayak or a boat following the swimmers in the water. If any of these aren’t known, it is best to abandon the idea of wild swimming, as it can have disastrous consequences, including potentially, loss of life.

Once you’re comfortable with the techniques of wild swimming, it is important to also know and be comfortable with how you plan to swim. Most wild swimmers choose front crawl strokes, therein getting into good shape in the water.

It is also good to know more than one swimming stroke, especially during recovery in open waters. It is also a good idea to make use of the water time to ensure one can confidently swim further without having to throw in the towel.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod