World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023, Meet 3: Where to watch, schedule, live streaming details and more

The final leg of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023 is all set to commence in Budapest, Hungary, on Friday, October 20. The three-day meeting will end on Sunday, October 22.

The World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023 acts as the qualifiers for two major events next year. The top swimmers from the event will qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France, and the 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Schedule for World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023, Meet 3

Day 1 - Friday, October 20

Heats

Women 50m Freestyle, 9:00 am local time (3:00 am ET)

Women 400m Freestyle, 9:00 am local time (3:00 am ET)

Women 50m Backstroke, 9:00 am local time (3:00 am ET)

Women 200m Breaststroke, 9:00 am local time (3:00 am ET)

Women 200m Butterfly, 9:00 am local time (3:00 am ET)

Men 50m Freestyle, 9:00 am local time (3:00 am ET)

Men 400m Freestyle, 9:00 am local time (3:00 am ET)

Men 200m Backstroke, 9:00 am local time (3:00 am ET)

Men 100m Breaststroke, 9:00 am (3:00 am ET)

Men 100m Butterfly, 9:00 am (3:00 am ET)

Finals

Women 50m Freestyle, 5:00 pm local time (11:30 am ET)

Women 400m Freestyle, 5:00 pm local time (11:30 am ET)

Women 50m Backstroke, 5:00 pm local time (11:30 am ET)

Women 200m Breaststroke, 5:00 pm local time (11:30 am ET)

Women 200m Butterfly, 5:00 pm local time (11:30 am ET)

Men 50m Freestyle, 5:00 pm local time (11:30 am ET)

Men 400m Freestyle, 5:00 pm local time (11:30 am ET)

Men 200m Backstroke, 5:00 pm local time (11:30 am ET)

Men 100m Breaststroke, 5:00 pm local time (11:30 am ET)

Men 100m Butterfly, 5:00 pm local time (11:30 am ET)

Men 4x100, Freestyle Relay, 5:00 pm local time (11:30 am ET)

Day 2 - Saturday, October 21

Heats

Women 200m Freestyle, 9:00 am local time (3:00 am ET)

Women 100m Breaststroke, 9:00 am local time (3:00 am ET)

Women 100m Backstroke, 9:00 am local time (3:00 am ET)

Women 50m Butterfly, 9:00 am local time (3:00 am ET)

Men 100m Freestyle, 9:00 am local time (3:00 am ET)

Men 50m Backstroke, 9:00 am local time (3:00 am ET)

Men 50m Breaststroke, 9:00 am local time (3:00 am ET)

Men 200m Butterfly, 9:00 am local time (3:00 am ET)

Men 200m Medley, 9:00 am local time (3:00 am ET)

Finals

Women 400m Medley, 9:00 am local time (3:00 am ET)

Men 1500m Freestyle, 9:00 am local time (3:00 am ET)

Women 200m Freestyle, 5:00 pm local time (11:30 am ET)

Women 100m Breaststroke, 5:00 pm local time (11:30 am ET)

Women 100m Backstroke, 5:00 pm local time (11:30 am ET)

Women 50m Butterfly, 5:00 pm local time (11:30 am ET)

Men 100m Freestyle, 5:00 pm local time (11:30 am ET)

Men 50m Backstroke, 5:00 pm local time (11:30 am ET)

Men 50m Breaststroke, 5:00 pm local time (11:30 am ET)

Men 200m Butterfly, 5:00 pm local time (11:30 am ET)

Men 200m Medley, 5:00 pm local time (11:30 am ET)

Men 4x200, Freestyle Relay, 5:00 pm local time (11:30 am ET)

Day 3 - Sunday, October 22

Heats

Women 100m Freestyle, 9:00 am local time (3:00 am ET)

Women 200m Backstroke, 9:00 am local time (3:00 am ET)

Women 50m Breaststroke, 9:00 am local time (3:00 am ET)

Women 100m Butterfly, 9:00 am local time (3:00 am ET)

Women 200m Medley, 9:00 am local time (3:00 am ET)

Men 200m Freestyle, 9:00 am local time (3:00 am ET)

Men 100m Backstroke, 9:00 am local time (3:00 am ET)

Men 200m Breaststroke, 9:00 am local time (3:00 am ET)

Men 50m Butterfly, 9:00 am local time (3:00 am ET)

Finals

Women 800m Freestyle, 9:00 am local time (3:00 am ET)

Men 400m Medley, 9:00 am local time (3:00 am ET)

Women 100m Freestyle, 5:00 pm local time (11:30 am ET)

Women 200m Backstroke, 5:00 pm local time (11:30 am ET)

Women 50m Breaststroke, 5:00 pm local time (11:30 am ET)

Women 100m Butterfly, 5:00 pm local time (11:30 am ET)

Women 200m Medley, 5:00 pm local time (11:30 am ET)

Men 200m Freestyle, 5:00 pm local time (11:30 am ET)

Men 100m Backstroke, 5:00 pm local time (11:30 am ET)

Men 200m Breaststroke, 5:00 pm local time (11:30 am ET)

Men 50m Butterfly, 5:00 pm local time (11:30 am ET)

Where to watch the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023, Meet 3?

The third meet of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023 will be live-streamed on the World Aquatics YouTube channel. Fans from all parts of the world can catch their favorite stars in action for free.

