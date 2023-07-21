3 reasons why Bengaluru Smashers beat Chennai Lions in Match 8 of IndianOil UTT 2023

Bengaluru Smashers finally broke their winless streak by securing a hard-fought victory against defending champions Chennai Lions. The match left the fans on the edge of their seats till the very last point.

After facing a couple of tough defeats earlier in the season, Bengaluru Smashers were determined to turn the tide in their favor. Going up against the reigning champions was no easy task, but they were up for the challenge.

From the outset, it was evident that both teams were well-prepared and hungry for a win. The early momentum in the tie favored Bengaluru Smashers as they clinched victory in the first three matches.

This much-needed victory for Bengaluru Smashers marks a significant milestone in their UTT 2023 campaign. Securing a win against the reigning champions not only boosts their confidence but also serves as a turning point in their journey forward in the season.

With this, let’s take a look at the three reasons that helped the Smashers propel over the Lions.

#3 Kirill Gerassimenko's thrilling and tough win over experienced Sharath Kamal

Image Credits: UTT Media

The match between Kirill Gerassimenko and Sharath Kamal was a display of relentless determination and skill. Kirill started strong, seizing the first set with a nail-biting score of 11-10. However, Sharath, an experienced campaigner, fought back fiercely, clinching the second set with a score of 11-7.

In the deciding set, both players displayed remarkable table tennis prowess, exchanging powerful shots and demonstrating their tactical acumen. In the end, Kirill maintained his composure under pressure, edging past Sharath in a thrilling 10-11 finish. This remarkable victory not only boosted Bengaluru Smashers' morale but also set the tone for their eventual triumph in the tie.

#2 Manika Batra's domination over Sutirtha Mukherjee

Image Credits: UTT Media

The battle between Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee was a riveting encounter of contrasting playing styles. Manika, known for her aggressive approach, stamped her authority early on, taking the first set with an impressive 11-6 scoreline. Sutirtha, however, showcased resilience in the second set, pushing Manika to the limits, and the set culminated in a close 11-10 finish in favor of Sutirtha.

With the match hanging in the balance, Manika unleashed her attacking prowess, taking control of the third set with an 11-8 victory. Her exceptional footwork and strategic shot selection proved too much for Sutirtha to handle, contributing significantly to Bengaluru Smashers' overall lead in the tie.

#1 Kirill and Manika's comeback win in mixed doubles

The mixed doubles encounter was nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. Chennai Lions secured a strong start, claiming the first set with a convincing 11-6 win. However, Bengaluru Smashers bounced back, with Kirill and Manika showcasing their chemistry and tactical acumen to secure the second set with a 9-11 score.

As tensions mounted in the deciding set, Kirill and Manika exhibited remarkable teamwork and resilience, keeping their opponents on their toes. The duo employed a strategic combination of attacking and defensive shots, eventually closing out the set with a hard-fought 7-11 victory. This crucial win in the mixed doubles category propelled Bengaluru Smashers towards their ultimate triumph in the tie.