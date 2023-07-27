3 reasons why Bengaluru Smashers beat Goa Challengers in Match 13 of UTT 2023

Bengaluru Smashers secured a hard-fought victory against Goa Challengers with a final scoreline of 9-6 in the Indian Oil Ultimate Table Tennis 2023. Despite their commendable effort and triumph, the victory fell short of securing a spot in the playoffs for the Smashers.

The match proved to be a rollercoaster of emotions for both teams and their supporters, as the Bengaluru Smashers displayed an impressive start but faced some setbacks. This allowed the Challengers to capitalize and ultimately secure their place in the playoffs.

The match commenced on a promising note for the Bengaluru Smashers, with a strong display in the early stages. They showcased their mettle, claiming crucial points, and building a formidable lead.

However, as the match progressed, a few loose ends in their performance gave the Goa Challengers an opportunity to seize the momentum and make a compelling comeback.

In the crucial moments of the match, it was the Goa Challengers who demonstrated resilience and determination, clinching a win in the last game. This win not only solidified their position in the playoffs but also dashed the hopes of the Bengaluru Smashers, ruling them out of contention for the semis.

While their journey in the tournament might have come to an end, the Bengaluru Smashers can hold their heads high, knowing they left it all on the table and fought valiantly until the very end.

Now, let's take a closer look at the three key reasons why the Bengaluru Smashers managed to emerge victorious against the Goa Challengers.

#3 Kirill Gerassimenko's sensational comeback sets the tone

Image Credits: UTT Media

The opening match featured an impressive display of resilience from Bengaluru Smashers' Kirill Gerassimenko against Goa Challengers' Alvaro Robles. The initial game saw Gerassimenko struggle to find his footing as Robles dominated with an overwhelming score of 3-11. However, the tide swiftly turned in the subsequent games.

Undeterred by the initial setback, Kirill unleashed his true potential, showcasing his skills with a strategic comeback. The second game witnessed a remarkable turnaround, as Gerassimenko capitalized on his opponent's weaknesses, securing an 11-8 victory.

The momentum swung firmly in Bengaluru Smashers' favor, and in the final game, Kirill Gerassimenko exhibited sublime form, leaving Robles perplexed with a decisive 11-5 score.

Gerassimenko's remarkable resurgence set the tone for his team's success, instilling confidence and determination within the Bengaluru Smashers' camp.

#2 Manika Batra's dominance

Image Credits: UTT Media

The women's singles clash witnessed a stellar performance from Bengaluru Smashers' star player, Manika Batra. She faced off against the formidable Reeth Tennison from Goa Challengers.

Batra displayed an extraordinary level of dominance and control throughout the match, leaving no room for her opponent to mount a comeback.

The opening game was an exhibition of Batra's finesse, as she executed an array of powerful shots, securing a commanding 11-5 win. Her relentless pursuit of excellence continued in the subsequent games, showcasing her unmatched skill and precision.

Batra's dominant display provided Bengaluru Smashers with invaluable points, significantly extending their lead in the overall encounter.

#1 Jeet Chandra's stunning upset

The men's singles category witnessed a riveting showdown between Bengaluru Smashers' Jeet Chandra and the seasoned Harmeet Desai from Goa Challengers. Chandra, the underdog in the matchup, displayed remarkable tenacity and composure, catching Desai off guard with his strategic play.

Jeet's dynamic serve-and-volley game left Desai grappling for answers in the first two games, resulting in convincing 11-7 victories. The third game saw Desai making a valiant comeback, levelling the score with an 11-10 win.

However, Jeet maintained his poise under pressure, unleashing a flurry of well-timed shots to clinch the game 2-1 with an overall score of 11-7, 11-7, 10-11. Chandra's stunning upset not only bolstered Bengaluru Smashers' lead but also showcased the depth and talent in their roster.