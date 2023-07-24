3 reasons why Bengaluru Smashers beat Puneri Paltan TT in Match 11 of UTT 2023

The UTT 2023 match between Bengaluru Smashers and Puneri Paltan TT was a roller-coaster ride of thrilling moments. The closely-fought contest saw Bengaluru clinching an 8-7 win against Puneri Paltan TT, and it will be remembered as one of the most thrilling ties of the season.

Natalia Bajor's nerves of steel in the decisive match ensured Bengaluru's triumph in a memorable contest. This was Bengaluru Smashers’ second consecutive win in the tournament which has made them stay alive in the race for the semis.

Now, let’s take a look at the key factors which helped Bengaluru Smashers register a thrilling win over Puneri Paltan TT.

#3 Kirill Gerassimenko’s comeback to provide a positive start

Image Credits: UTT Media

The opening match featured an exciting battle between Kirill Gerassimenko from Bengaluru Smashers and Puneri Paltan TT's Omar Assar. Gerassimenko, known for his aggressive playing style and quick reflexes, faced a tough challenge against the skilful Assar.

The first game saw Omar Assar gain an early advantage, securing an 11-8 win over Gerassimenko. However, Kirill didn't let the setback deter him.

Displaying incredible mental fortitude, Kirill mounted a spectacular comeback in the subsequent games. He found his rhythm, executed impeccable shots, and demonstrated precise footwork to outmanoeuvre Assar.

With a display of skill and determination, Gerassimenko won the next two games 11-10 and 11-10, respectively, sealing the match in a gripping 2-1 victory.

#2 Manika Batra outclasses Hana Matelova

The second match showcased an enthralling contest between Bengaluru Smashers' Manika Batra and Puneri Paltan TT's Hana Matelova. Manika boasts exceptional defensive skills and a crafty playing style, while Hana Matelova, a talented left-handed player, is known for her aggressive play and powerful strokes.

In a closely contested battle, Manika Batra secured the first game with a score of 11-9, displaying her ability to control the rallies. However, Hana Matelova didn't back down and retaliated strongly in the second game, defeating Batra with a score of 11-8. The match was hanging in the balance, and both players knew the importance of the final game.

In the decider, Manika Batra showcased her class and experience, adapting her strategy to neutralize Matelova's attacks. With a combination of deceptive spins and well-placed shots, Batra dominated the game and claimed victory with a score of 11-6. Her tenacity and tactical brilliance proved decisive in a riveting 2-1 triumph.

#1 Natalia Bajor powers Bengaluru to a thrilling win

Image Credits: UTT Media

As the tie progressed, Puneri Paltan TT held a 7-5 lead. This made the fifth and final match between Bengaluru Smashers' Natalia Bajor and Puneri Paltan TT's Archana Kamath a do-or-die battle for Bengaluru.

The situation seemed challenging for Natalia Bajor, with the odds against her, as Puneri Paltan TT had the upper hand. However, Bajor had other plans. With steely determination and unyielding focus, she took to the table with the intent to turn the tide in favor of Bengaluru Smashers.

In a display of raw talent and fierce aggression, Natalia dominated the match from the outset. Her powerful forehand smashes and well-placed backhand shots left Archana struggling to find answers.

Natalia took control of the game and surged to an impressive 3-0 victory, with scores of 11-8, 11-8, 11-9, securing the tie for Bengaluru Smashers.