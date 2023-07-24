3 reasons why Chennai Lions beat Goa Challengers in Match 10 of UTT 2023

Chennai Lions orchestrated a dominant victory against Goa Challengers, overpowering them with a resounding scoreline of 11-4. Their victory against Goa Challengers has secured them a place at the top of the points table.

Also, it marked a spectacular comeback after their previous defeat against Bengaluru Smashers. The Lions displayed exemplary skill, determination, and teamwork, which allowed them to overcome the tough challenge posed by the Challengers.

The Lions entered the match with a determined game plan, aiming to capitalize on their opponent's weaknesses.

It was a complete team performance by them, with veteran Sharath Kamal taking charge. The Lions managed to win four of five matches in the tie, which showed how dominant they were.

The Challengers had no answers to the Lions’ attack. The Lions kept pushing them on to the backfoot and built pressure right from the start. Chennai Lions have now cemented themselves as formidable contenders for the top spot and will now be eager to defend their title.

With this, let's delve into the three reasons that propelled Chennai Lions to a remarkable win over Goa Challengers.

#3 Benedikt Duda's commanding start sets the tone

Image Credits: UTT Media

The opening match was the catalyst that ignited Chennai Lions' charge. Benedikt Duda, representing Chennai Lions, exhibited unparalleled finesse and strategic acumen as he went head-to-head with Goa Challengers' formidable Alvaro Robles.

Duda's consistency and precise shot-making allowed him to establish an early lead, securing an impressive 11-5 victory in the first set.

While Alvaro Robles showed resilience and determination to claim the second game 8-11, Duda's unyielding spirit propelled him to reclaim control in the third set.

With a combination of aggressive forehands and well-placed backhands, he dictated the game, clinching a crucial 11-7 triumph. Duda's stellar performance laid a strong foundation for Chennai Lions, setting the bar high for the rest of the team.

#2 Sharath Kamal and Yangzi Liu's seamless co-ordination in mixed doubles

The mixed doubles encounter witnessed an extraordinary display of synergy between Chennai Lions' Sharath Kamal and Yangzi Liu. The duo faced off against Goa Challengers' formidable pair, Harmeet Desai and Suthasini, and showcased exemplary teamwork and co-ordination on the table.

With lightning-fast reflexes and impeccable net play, Chennai Lions dominated proceedings from the outset. They secured the first two sets with convincing scores of 11-6 each, showcasing their undeniable chemistry and seamless understanding of each other's game.

Despite Goa Challengers' valiant attempt at a comeback in the third set, Kamal and Liu exhibited nerves of steel, ultimately clinching an exhilarating 11-10 victory. Their resounding win in the mixed doubles match further bolstered Chennai Lions' advantage.

#1 Sharath Kamal's masterclass against Harmeet Desai

Image Credits: UTT Media

The Men's Singles showdown between Chennai Lions' Sharath Kamal and Goa Challengers' Harmeet Desai was a gripping clash of experience and youth. Kamal, the veteran of the sport, exhibited his wealth of knowledge against India's top-ranked player, Harmeet Desai.

Kamal's wealth of knowledge and tactical brilliance allowed him to outmanoeuvre Desai.

Throughout the match, Kamal displayed exceptional shot selection and precise ball placement, reading Desai's game like an open book. He tactically exploited Desai's occasional errors, alternating between attacking and defensive shots to keep his opponent on the back foot.

Kamal's clinical display allowed him to secure three consecutive sets with scores of 11-9, 11-9, 11-8, respectively, showcasing his sheer dominance on the table.