4 Reasons why the Indian men's table tennis team can win the gold at 19th Asian Games

The 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, have ignited a sense of anticipation and excitement among sports enthusiasts, especially in India, as the country's men's table tennis team comprising of Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, and Manush Shah has not only set its sights on replicating their bronze medal from the 2018 edition, but winning the gold.

The Gongshu Canal Sports Park Gymnasium will host all the table tennis matches which start from the 22nd of September, 2023. Let's look into the key reasons why India is poised for a remarkable performance at this year's Asian Games:

1. Experience and familiarity

India's men's table tennis team enters the 19th Asian Games with a seasoned lineup. Four out of the five members that were part of the team that clinched the bronze in 2018 are in the current squad. The only alteration is the inclusion of Manush Shah in place of Anthony Amalraj.

This experienced roster is not only used to handling the pressures that such a big event brings but has also developed a synergy that is vital for success in team events. Their understanding of each other's playing styles and strategies could prove to be a significant advantage.

2. Exceptional form

The Indian men's team has been in remarkable form leading up to the 19th Asian Games. Notably, they secured a bronze medal at the 26th ITTF Asian Table Tennis Championship held in Pyeongchang, South Korea, between 3rd to 10th September 2023.

The team, composed of stalwarts like Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, demonstrated their prowess and readiness for the Asian Games. Their consistency in international competitions bodes well for India's medal aspirations. This recent success not only boosts their confidence but also gives them valuable match practice.

3. Commonwealth glory and Asian Games pedigree

India's men's table tennis team boasts an impressive track record. They clinched gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, defending their title from 2018. Furthermore, they secured a bronze at the 2018 Asian Games as well.

This blend of success on the continental and Commonwealth stages underscores their ability to perform at the highest levels of international competition. Such achievements serve as a testament to their talent and resilience and provide Indian fans with hope of the team securing the gold at the Asian Games.

4. Harmeet Desai's absence from the individual events:

Harmeet Desai, India's top-ranked paddler, ranked 61 in the world, plays a pivotal role in the team's strategy and motivation. While he will miss out on the singles events, this could work to India's advantage for the team events. With no extra pressure from the individual events and fewer matches to play, the Indian paddler will be able to focus all his attention on helping the Indian men’s team secure the gold.

India's Harmeet Desai

Harmeet Desai expressed confidence in the team's performance, stating:

"All five of us are playing well—myself, Sathiyan, Sharath, Manav Thakkar, and Manush Shah. We are all experienced now. I don't give too much importance to rankings. It is not the only barometer to judge a player. It depends on form as well."

Desai's calm and experienced presence adds depth to the squad and provides the team with a real chance at securing the gold medal.

In conclusion, India's men's table tennis team has all the ingredients for a successful campaign at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. With experience, consistency, excellent form, and a rich history of achievements, they are poised to win the gold at the Asian Games this year.

As they step onto the stage at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Gymnasium, fans across India and the world will be eagerly watching and hoping for a historic triumph that will etch their names in the record books. This team represents not only the aspirations of a nation but also the dedication and hard work of its players, making them a force to be reckoned with on the international stage.