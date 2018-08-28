ASIAN GAMES 2018 : Indian Men's Table Tennis team through to the Semi Finals

Sayesha Jain FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 526 // 28 Aug 2018, 09:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Asian Games Table Tennis event began from August 26 at the JIExpo Kemayoran Hall B3 in Jakarta and will continue till September 1, 2018.

With all the top and dominating nations participating in the games, undoubtedly India is performing exceptionally well. Indian Men's Team comprising G.Sathiyan, Achanta Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, Anthony Amalraj and Manav Thakkar creates history by assuring their place in the Semi-Finals where they will encounter the Republic of Korea at 12:30 pm on August 28, 2018.

India beats Japan (3-1) in Quarter Finals with all three Indian players playing extraordinarily well guaranteeing a medal for India. This is another big win we witness after the historic gold in CWGs 2018. Until Monday, India did not have a single medal in the sport which was introduced in the Games program in 1958. Indian Table Tennis is on an upsurge without a doubt and with this win, many dreams have come true.

In Match 1, WR 39, G.Sathiyan representing India with a dominant performance beat Jin Ueda, WR 28. Scores - 11-9, 11-9, 11-7

In Match 2, veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal WR 33 beat WR 19 Matsudaira Kenta in 3 straight games. Scores 11-8, 12-10, 11-8.

In Match 3 WR 99 Harmeet Desai lost to Masaki Yoshida WR 57 in a close encounter 3-2.Scores 11-9, 12-14, 11-8, 8-11, 4-11

It was Match 4 which registered the big win for team India where WR 39 G. Sathiyan beat world No 19 Kenta Matsudaira 3-1. Scores 12-10, 6-11, 11-7, 11-4.

After the win, G.Sathiyan posted over social media describing how glad he is and thanked his near ones.

HISTORIC DAY🇮🇳😍🏓 Certainly the best day in my sporting career so far!! Through to the semifinals after overcoming Japan 3-1 in quarters where I won both my singles matches and thus ensuring a medal for the first ever time in Asian games !! The long wait for 60 years was definitely worth it !! Big kudos to the entire team !! A special thanks to Govt of India, Sports Ministry, SAI, TTFI, ONGC, SDAT, Coach Massimo, @gosportsvoices , my personal coach and mentor Raman sir, my mom & family , my fitness expert Ramji sir and his entire team from @qlpsports , my mental conditioning coach, all my friends and family for the tremendous support and encouragement!! #tabletennis #TeamIndia #Historymade#asiangames2018 ps : Will next face South korea in the semifinals at 11am IST !!