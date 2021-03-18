Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, Manika Batra favorites to secure Tokyo 2021 berths

Star paddlers Achanta Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan have been highly vocal about their chances of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics. More than their current form, the world rankings will play a huge factor in booking their tickets to Tokyo.

Come March 18, the Indian duo will enter the Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament, as the highest-ranked participants in the competition. While Sharath Kamal is ranked 32 in the world, Sathiyan is just five places lower at 37. But there is nothing to worry about.

Placed in the South Asia group in men’s singles, Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan's only major competition is Pakistan’s Rameez Muhammad, who is ranked 695. Going by the rankings, it should be a cakewalk for Sathiyan and Kamal, but one shouldn’t take any game lightly.

Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan's road to Tokyo Olympics qualification

The world will see a repea of the National TT Championships (held in February 2021) when Sathiyan begins his campaign against compatriot Sharath Kamal in the first match of the group at 12.30 PM IST. Whoever wins the match will be just a step away from qualifying, with only Rameez Muhammad to beat.

Sharath Kamal will play Muhammad next at 5 PM IST before Sathiyan plays the Pakistani paddler at 10.40 PM IST. If Kamal manages to win both his matches, he will directly qualify for the Tokyo Olympics as group winner. Sathiyan would then make the cut, owing to his world ranking and vice-versa.

Can both Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee make the cut?

In the women’s singles, the country is again assured of a place in the Tokyo Olympics as Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee constitute the South Asia group. It is a surity that the winner of the match between the two will punch her ticket to Tokyo.

Manika Batra enters the Asian quualifiers at top ranked at 63

The blessing in disguise for the Indian duo is Thai paddler Suthasini Sawettabut, who is ranked 40, has already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics via the World qualifiers, which concluded on March 17. That means Batra now heads into the competition as the top-ranked player at 63.

If World No.95 Mukherjee wins against Batra, the Bengal girl will directly book her maiden Olympic ticket. Batra will also qualify, based on her world ranking. But if Batra wins the encounter, it will be all curtains for Mukherjee.

Orawan Paranang is the only other paddler in the competition in the top-100. Her current world ranking is 88.

Meanwhile, the Indian pair of Kamal and Batra will face stiff competition in the mixed doubles with just one spot on offer. The Indian duo have already received a bye in the first round and will face World No.122 Mohammed Abdulwahhab and Maha Faramarzi of Qatar.

If all goes well, Kamal and Batra could face the World No.5 Korean pair of Lee Sang-su and Jeon Ji-hee.