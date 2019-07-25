Brewhouse Ice Tea becomes the official ice tea partner of Ultimate Table Tennis league

New Delhi, 25 July 2019: Start-up ice tea brand ‘Brewhouse’ is the official ice tea partner of the upcoming Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), India’s top league for table tennis. This collaboration with the world-class table tennis league is an endeavor by the brand to establish ice tea as a refreshing and natural alternative beverage among the audiences.

Speaking about the partnership, Siddharth Jain, Founder, Brewhouse Ice Tea said, “Our vision is to provide true refreshment to consumers without the guilt traditionally associated with beverage consumption. Ultimate Table Tennis League has a young, aspirational audience and we feel it’s a great platform to reach out to our target consumers. The idea is to make them aware of our brand and make them experience the magic of organic, real-brewed ice teas while enjoying a world-class game of table tennis.”

Having its maiden season in 2017, the Ultimate Table Tennis league is all geared up for its new season which starts from 25th July to 11th August, 2019 at Thyagraj Sports Complex, New Delhi. It will also be aired live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Hotstar and JioTV.

Presently in its third year, the league has undergone plenty of changes, one of which is to have city-based teams which will compete against each other. Some of the teams like Chennai Lions, Dabang Delhi T.T.C, Goa Challengers, Puneri Paltan Table Tennis, U Mumba TT and RP-SG Mavericks Kolkata will be a part of this topnotch league. Renowned international and domestic players like Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (India), Tiago Apolonia (Portugal), Manav Thakkar (India), Doo Hoi Kem (Hong Kong) among other players, are playing in the UTT League 2019.

With the preference of Brewhouse Ice tea growing at a rapid rate, online and through retail, the brand is available for anyone who is looking for a healthy alternative of sugary soda pops and juice-based drinks. The products are currently available across 25 cities, in over 5500 points-of-sale and on e-commerce portals like Big Basket, Amazon, etc.