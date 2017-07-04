CEAT comes on board as title sponsor for Ultimate Table Tennis

The leading tyre manufacturing giant signs on with India's first-ever professional table tennis league.

by Press Release News 04 Jul 2017, 19:58 IST

CEAT will be UTT’s title sponsor

In what can be termed as a major boost to the inaugural edition of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), India’s leading tyre manufacturing brand CEAT has come on board as the title sponsor. CEAT has been associated with other sports in the past and their latest association with India’s first-ever Professional Table Tennis League comes as a shot in the arm for the sport. CEAT is the flagship company of Rs 22,000-crore RPG Enterprises.

With this new association, the league will be called CEAT UTT.

“Table Tennis is a very dynamic sport and we are very happy to come on board as the title sponsor for Ultimate Table Tennis which has the potential to revolutionise the sport in India. We at CEAT believe that the young crop of players have it in them to create greater success stories in the following years.

“We already have several Olympians in India from Table Tennis and I am sure that with the right kind of backing and exposure which CEAT UTT will provide, their performances in other major international events will be impacted positively. CEAT is committed to the development of the sport in India and are keen to help the sport in its endeavour to achieve glory,” stated Anant Goenka, Managing Director, CEAT Limited.

The corporate giant further stated that apart from the title sponsorship, they would continue to help the players in different ways like they do with other Indian sports. “CEAT has been actively involved with various other sports in India for a while now and we are very grateful to them for coming on board as title sponsor. This is another boost in our endeavour to bring about a revolution in table tennis and help the sport grow to greater echelons in India,” said Mrs. Vita Dani, League owner of CEAT UTT.

CEAT UTT will start from July 13, 2017 in Chennai and then move to Delhi from July 21 and the ultimate culmination, two semifinals and final will be held in Mumbai from July 26, 2017.

The league will have 24 of the best Indians as well as 24 world-class international players competing against one another through six clubs. Each club will have eight players—four men and four women with an equal mix of overseas and Indian players, apart from a foreign and an Indian coach. The league will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select 2 HD, Star Sports Select 2, Hotstar and JioTV.