CISCE’s Havish Asrani, Maharashtra’s Pritha Vartikar clinch U-14 titles at the UTT 65th National School Games Table Tennis Championships

Jan 09, 2020

Jan 09, 2020

Havish Asrani

CISCE’s Havish Asrani and Maharashtra’s Pritha Vartikar registered contrasting victories to clinch U-14 boys and girls singles titles respectively at the UTT 65th National School Games Table Tennis Championships, under the aegis of School Games Federation of India (SGFI) at Sama Indoor Sports Stadium in Vadodara on Thursday.

While India No. 6 Havish claimed an easy 11-9, 11-8, 11-6 straight sets win over Maharashtra’s Kushal Chopda, India No. 2 Pritha had to put fight during her gritty 9-11, 8-11, 11-6, 16-14, 15-13 five-set win over state teammate Sayali Wani.

Meanwhile in the U-14girls team championship, Maharashtra team, comprising of Taneesha Kotecha, PrithaVartikar and Arya Songadkar, emerged champions after registering a dominating 3-0 win against Delhi in the final. West Bengal beat Delhi 3-0 to win boys team title.

The competition, which is jointly organised by UTT and Table Tennis Association of Baroda (TTAB), is supported by the Sports Authority of Gujarat (SAG), Gujarat State Table Tennis Association (GSTTA) and Vadodara Mahanagar Seva Sadan (VMSS). The Championships is also sponsored by IOCL, ONGC, GAIL and GACL.

