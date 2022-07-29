CWG 2022: "I want to win a medal in singles" - Sathiyan Gnanasekaran on Commonwealth Games

The Indian men's table tennis team comprising Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Achanta Sharath Kamal and Harmeet Desi went about their business at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) with a stupendous 3-0 win over Barbados in their men's team first-round match.

The Indian men's table tennis team is arguably one of the strongest in the competition and is expected to achieve a podium finish in Birmingham.

The Indian team, both men and women, are on the back of a training session with the Portuguese table tennis team in Portugal.

Besides wanting to go the distance with the men's team, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran is also looking to win a medal in singles. Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda before his departure to Birmingham for CWG 2022, he said:

"I want to win a medal in singles. I finished in the semi-finals last time (in 2018). It would be a dream come true to have a CWG singles medal. I am gunning for the best."

The paddler believes he has improved leaps and bounds since his first CWG appearance in 2018. Speaking on his improvement, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran said:

"I have matured as a player. My game has grown well and has improved multifold. We had a huge success in 2018 and the goal is to emulate that in CWG 2022."

CWG 2022 is a pit stop before Paris Olympics: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra have forged a winning partnership. The pair complement each other's game well and have achieved success in the recent past.

Sathiyan and Manika won the bronze medal in the 2018 edition in Gold Coast and since then, have improved a lot in their respective game styles. Throwing light on their partnership, he said:

"Manika and I have combined well. We are surprised that in such a short time we could climb up to number six in the world (in mixed doubles). We know we have the potential but this exponential rise is surprising and also encouraging. We want to break into the top-four before the Paris Olympics."

Manika Batra uses a long-pimpled rubber on one side that has been instrumental in her success in the recent past. Although Sathiyan Gnanasekaran doesn't use long-pimpled rubber, his understanding of Manika's game has forged a winning partnership for them.

The CWG defending champion added:

"We are both fast on the table. We get to understand each other's strengths and weaknesses. In mixed doubles, trust and having confidence in the partner is key and we have that between us. The variations both of us possess is important, helping us tackle opponents."

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran said there is a long way to go and a medal at the Paris Olympics is their target. He concluded:

"We are good in rallies, however, where we have to improve is in serve and receive. CWG 2022 is a pit stop and our main target is to win a medal at Paris Olympics. We would have pressure and expectations but the goal is to win a medal."

