CWG 2022 Indian table tennis results: Sathiyan-Manika pair progress in mixed doubles, Sharath, Reeth, Sreeja advance in singles

Indian table tennis player Reeth Rishya in action at CWG 2022. (PC: Getty Images)
Hari Kishore M
Modified Aug 05, 2022 02:39 AM IST

Indian table tennis players had a fruitful day at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham as most of them advanced in their respective events.

The only blip in the campaign was the ouster of Reeth Tennision and Sanil Shetty in the mixed doubles. The husband-wife duo went down to Malaysia's Wong Qi Shen and Tee Ai Xin 6-11, 10-12, 13-11, 11-8, 8-11 in a pulsating Round-of-64 match.

Sanil and Reeth had a horrid outing together in mixed doubles as they were caught off guard. The Indians lost their first two games but bounced back to clinch the next two and take the match to the decider.

However, the Indians went down 8-11 in the decider and bowed out of the competition.

In mixed doubles, India's best pair and medal hopefuls Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra beat Seychelles' Mick Crea and Laura Sinon 11-1, 11-3, 11-1. Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula too found winning ways as the duo got the better of Northern Ireland's Owen Cathcart and Sophey Earley 11-7, 11-8, 11-9.

In the men's table tennis doubles category, Sanil Shetty and Harmeet Desai beat Cyprus' Elia Losif and Evva Christon 11-6, 11-5, 11-1 while Sathiyan and Sharath beat Guyana's Joe Alleyne and Jonathan van Lange 3-0.

Indian table tennis results: No upsets on a fruitful day

In the table tennis singles event, reigning Indian national champion Sreeja Akula, along with Manika Batra and Reeth Tennison, entered the pre-quarterfinals with contrasting wins.

While Sreeja beat Malaysia's Karen Lyne 12-10, 12-10, 4-11, 11-8, 11-8, Manika notched up a clinical 3-0 win over Canada's Fu Ching Nam. The Indian produced a good performance to win 11-5, 11-2, 11-7.

Reeth brought out her best game when pushed to the wall to beat England's Charlotte Bardsley 4-1 in the Round-of-32. She outwitted Charlotte 11-8, 10-12, 11-6, 12-10, 11-3 to progress to the next round.

