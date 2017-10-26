Diya Chitale part of gold medal-winning Asia squad at World Cadet Table Tennis event

Breaking barriers and glass ceilings at just 13.

Diya Chitale now has a gold medal at just 13

What's the story?

She may be petite in size but she makes up for it with her immense talent and determination to perform her very best.

If you haven't heard of her, she's 13-year-old Diya Chitale from Mumbai, who somewhat made her dream come true by receiving a gold medal as part of the Asian squad that recently demolished North America at the World Cadet Table Tennis Challenge held in Suva, Fiji.

The cadets category showcased the best youngsters from around the world and they thrived in seemingly rough conditions in Fiji with the Asian girls contingent easily getting the better of their North American counterparts 3-0 to cap off a dominant showing.

In case you didn't know...

Diya Chitale emerged from the "Hopes Program" and has worked her way up into the Asia team by playing for Team Hopes a couple of years ago. Her talent and ability have since seen her develop and qualify for the Asian team at the tender age of 13 which is nothing short of remarkable.

The heart of the matter

In a contingent full of young, hungry and sensational table tennis players from the country of China, few would have expected an Indian to be a member of this elite group, but Chitale has bucked the odds and made it to the event.

Though she did not play any game at the event, her being there is a sign that Indian table tennis indeed has a bright future.

What's next?

Diya Chitale will look to take this confidence building win to push her towards more victories as she matures into a better player with time.

Author's take

The story of Diya Chitale has only just begun and don't be surprised if you hear much more of this prodigy in the months and years to come.