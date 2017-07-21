Han Ying propels Shazé Challengers to 16-11 win over Falcons TTC

The Falcons still remain top of the table.

by Press Release News 21 Jul 2017, 23:21 IST

Ying Han of Shaze Challengers celebrates after winning her match.

New Delhi, July 21, 2017: Experienced Han Ying recorded two crucial wins late in the tie to help Shazé Challengers beat table-toppers Falcons TTC 16-11 on day 9 of the inaugural CEAT Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi on Friday.

World No. 42 Li Ping put Shazé Challengers ahead with a 3-0 (11-7, 11-7, 11-5) win over Maharashtra southpaw Sanil Shetty (Falcons TTC) in the men’s singles (Foreign v Indian), the day’s opening match.

China-born Qatar international Li Ping was in control as he quelled a late challenge from Shetty, ranked 201 in the world, in the opening two games and wrapped up the final game with ease to hand his side full three points.

However, in-form Chinese world No. 13 Wu Yang levelled points for table-toppers Falcons TTC as she brushed aside Mouma Das 3-0 (11-4, 11-2, 11-7) in the women’s singles (Foreign v Indian).

Soumyajit Ghosh/ Petrissa Solja (Germany) got the better of Sanil Shetty/ Lee Ho Ching (HK) (Falcons TTC) 3-0 (11-5, 11-7, 11-10) in the mixed doubles (Indian/ Foreign pair) to put Shazé Challengers back in the lead at 6-3.

Li Ping (Shazé Challengers) retired hurt in the second game of his men’s singles (Foreign player category) against Par Gerell that saw as Falcons TTC levelled it at 6-6 after four games.

However, German world No 24 Petrissa Solja won her second match today, a come-from-behind 2-1 (10-11, 11-8, 11-5) win over Hong Kong world No 36 Lee Ho Ching (Falcons TTC) in the women’s singles (Foreign player category) to put Shazé Challengers ahead 8-7.

British world No. 59 Liam Pitchford levelled scores at 9-all for Falcons TTC with a 2-1 (6-11, 11-9, 11-3) win over Indian Soumyajit Ghosh in the men’s singles.

Subsequently, China-born Germany international world No. 9 Han Ying thumped Falcons TTC’s Priyadarshini Das 3-0 (11-7, 11-4, 11-4) in the women’s singles to hand Shazé Challengers a 12-9 lead with two more matches remaining in the tie.

Pitchford recorded his second win of the day, a 2-1 (11-7, 11-6, 6-11) verdict over Croatian world No. 46 Andrej Gacina (Shazé Challengers) in the men’s singles.

However, in a high-profile women’s singles category, 34-year-old Han Ying edged out in-form Chinese world No. 13 Wu Yang 3-0 (11-10, 11-10, 11-10) in a match that went to a golden point in every game.

Shazé Challengers 16 – 11 Falcons TTC

MS – Li Ping beat Sanil Shetty 3-0 (11-7, 11-7, 11-5)

WS – Mouma Das lost to Wu Yang 0-3 (4-11, 2-11, 7-11)

MD – Petrissa Solja/ Soumyajit Ghosh beat Sanil Shetty/ Lee Ho Ching 3-0 (11-5, 11-7, 11-10)

MS – LI Ping lost to Par Gerell 0-3 (retired hurt)

WS – Petrissa Solja beat Lee Ho Ching 2-1 (10-11, 11-8, 11-5)

MS – Soumyajit Ghosh lost to Liam Pitchford 1-2 (11-6, 9-11, 3-11)

WS – Han Ying beat Priyadarshini Das 3-0 (11-7, 11-4, 11-4)

MS – Andrej Gacina lost to Liam Pitchford 1-2 (7-11, 6-11, 11-6)

WS – Han Ying beat Wu Yang 3-0 (11-10, 11-10, 11-10)