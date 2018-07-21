"I feel it is the beginning of a new era for Table Tennis," says Indian player Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran is an Indian Table Tennis player who was a part of the men's team that won the Gold Medal in CWG 2018. He also won the silver medal along with Sharath Achanta Kamal in the Men's Doubles and bronze medal along with Manika Batra in the Mixed doubles. He also leads Dabang Smashers to the Ultimate Table Tennis 2018 title.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Sathiyan talks about his CWG feat and his future plans.

How would you like to analyse India's stupendous performance in Table Tennis in 2018 Commonwealth Games?

Sathiyan: It was amazing and we had put a great show. Winning 8 medals and breaking all records was just phenomenal. I feel it is the beginning of a new era and it is only upwards from here in Table Tennis. A complete team effort has made a huge impact on the growth of the sport.

What kind of changes have you observed in the last couple of years which has boosted up the level of Table Tennis in India?

Sathiyan: The support of the government and federation has been quite good. A proper system, more exposure playing pro-tours abroad and personally for me, my personal coach Raman sir played a huge role in my success in the last few years. My game has steeply improved and upsurged since I started training with him in 2012 where I became a much more aggressive player.

What prompted you to choose Table Tennis as your career? Who has been the person who has been behind your ups and downs?

Sathiyan: Table Tennis was just an accident. I was only 5 years old then. My mom just wanted to put me in any individual sport and TT centre had just started close to my house in 1998. My father Gnanasekaran was my backbone who is no longer with us but I am sure his blessings are helping me to achieve so much.

My mother Malarkodi has been very supportive and encouraging. She is one of the strongest women I have come across in my life. Both my lovable sisters Rekha and Divya have been my pillars of strength. I would also like to recognize the constant efforts of coach Raman sir, my school principal and college director.

You were the captain Dabang Smashers in the Ultimate Table Tennis and also managed to win the title. How was your experience out there?

Sathiyan: It was amazing. We were more like a family. The Dabang Smashers management is excellent. It was really nice to play the second season for them. The icing on the cake was to captain the side and lift the trophy. It was one of my best moments ever.

We've reached halfway through this season. Is Asian Games 2018 your next goal?

Sathiyan: Definitely, Asian games is the next big tournament. It will be a tough one though with all top nations in the fray, but we are confident and with a good draw we definitely have a good chance for a medal out there.

You were awarded the TOISA best table tennis player of the year. How do you look at these accomplishments?

Sathiyan: TOISA award was indeed a special moment for me as its the biggest sports award I have received so far in my career. To receive the award along with eminent sporting stars was a great feeling as well.

There are several youngsters who wish to represent their nation in the future. What piece of advice would you like to give to them?

Sathiyan: Just keep working hard and work smart. One should have patience, focus on the process and the results will follow.