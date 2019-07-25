×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

India must become a sporting powerhouse: Kiren Rijiju

Press Release
NEWS
Feature
7   //    25 Jul 2019, 23:07 IST

Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports
Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports

New Delhi, July 25 – Shri. Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports feels that Indian table tennis is on the rise and India must become a global powerhouse in sports.

Rijiju made the comments during the opening ceremony of the third edition of the Ultimate Table Tennis season today.

Rijiju lauded the efforts of TTFI and UTT for conceptualizing the league and conceded that India has a lot of potential in TT.“In recent times, we have seen that table tennis is on the rise and they have been winning medals at many international tournaments. The sport has immense potential and I hope someday we will win an Olympic medal in table tennis,” Rijiju said during the opening ceremony.

“I compliment UTT for their efforts and believe it has played a huge role in popularising the sport in India. Leagues like these are essential for making a sport popular and I assure everyone that our ministry will do everything to support and promote table tennis in the country,” he added.

 The third edition of the country’s premier table tennis league began today with defending champions Dabang Delhi T.T.C taking on Puneri Paltan at the Thyagaraj Stadium.

Squads

Dabang Delhi T.T.C.: Sathiyan G. (India), Bernadette Szocs (Romania), Jon Persson (Sweden), Parth Virmani (India), Naina (India), Krittwika Sinha Roy (India)

Puneri Paltan Table Tennis: Chuang Chih-Yuan (Chinese Taipei), Harmeet Desai (India), Ayhika Mukherjee (India), Selena Selvakumar (India), Ronit Bhanja (India), Sabine Winter (Germany)

Chennai Lions: Sharath Kamal (India), Petrissa Solja (Germany), Tiago Apolonia (Portugal), Madhurika Patkar (India), Yashini Sivasankar (India), Anirban Ghosh (India)

RP-SG Mavericks Kolkata: Manika Batra (India), Benedikt Duda (Germany), Matilda Ekholm (Sweden), Manush Shah (India), Prapti Sen (India), Sanil Shetty (India)

Advertisement

U Mumba TT: Doo Hoi Kem (Hong Kong), Manav Thakkar (India), Sutirtha Mukherjee (India), Kirill Gerassimenko (Kazakhstan), Jeet Chandra (India), Moumita Dutta (India)

Goa Challengers- Cheng I-Ching (Chinese Taipei), Archana Kamath (India), Amalraj Anthony (India), Siddhesh Pande (India), Shruti Amrute (India), Alvaro Robles (Spain).

Tags:
Ultimate Table Tennis 2019 Manika Batra Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Ultimate Table Tennis Schedule 2019 Ultimate Table Tennis Squads 2019
Advertisement
Dabang Delhi T.T.C. take on Puneri Paltan in UTT 3 opener
RELATED STORY
Insurekot Sports forays into Table Tennis with a team in the UTT
RELATED STORY
"The government has played a very big role in the uplifting of the sport" says Indian table tennis player Harmeet Desai
RELATED STORY
Ultimate Table Tennis 2018: 'TT in India is growing fast,' says Romanian World No. 19 Elizabeta Samara
RELATED STORY
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran puts up impressive display at China Open
RELATED STORY
World Table Tennis Championships 2019: Indian players set to make a mark
RELATED STORY
Table Tennis sensation G Sathiyan becomes first Indian to break into top 25 of ITTF Rankings
RELATED STORY
India’s top ranked Table Tennis player, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran signs up a representation deal with Baseline Ventures
RELATED STORY
How's That for a shot? TT Trick Shot 
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Indian Table Tennis squad opens up on Mental Fitness
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us