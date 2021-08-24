India at Paralympics 2021: Paddlers Sonalben and Bhavina Patel to get India underway, Day 1 match previews, timings and live telecast details

The duo of Sonalben Patel and Bhavina Patel will spearhead India's campaign on Day 1 of the Tokyo Paralympics 2021. The long-time teammates will open their individual campaigns in the women's singles event of the quadrennial table tennis tournament on Wednesday.
Bhavina Patel scripted history in 2016 by becoming the first table tennis player from India to qualify for the Paralympics when she made the cut for Rio. The 34-year-old could not, however, participate in the tournament because her paperwork did not come through in time. Subsequently, five years down the line, her motivation levels have only doubled.
The Paralympics 2021 will also be a big opportunity for Sonalben Patel, who, at the age of 33, is Bhavina's junior. The two women will open their campaign with their respective Class 3 and Class 4 round-robin matches in the women's singles event.
India at Paralympics 2021 (Day 1, August 25):
Preview, match timings and live telecast details
Sonalben Patel
Tournament name: Tokyo Paralympics 2021
Category: Class 3 (Wheelchair) Women's singles
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Fixture: Sonalben Patel vs Li Qian
Date: Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Round: Round-robin
Time: Approximately 11 AM local time / 7.30 AM IST
Broadcast: Live telecast on Europsport India and Doordarshan
Match preview: Sonalben Patel, ranked No. 19 in Class 3, will open her campaign with a round-robin match against China's star paddler Li Qian. A former Paralympic champion in both the singles and team events, Qian is a mighty first opponent for Patel.
Qian missed out on winning gold in the women's singles category in Rio, losing in a tight final. The Chinese southpaw, who is currently ranked third in the world rankings, enters the tournament as one of the favorites for a medal. Her loss in the final from five years ago will only provide her with extra motivation to do well here.
Sonalben Patel has had a few good results of her own in recent times — including a silver medal finish at the 2018 Asian Para Games — but the Indian will need to be at her absolute best to stand a fighting chance against Qian.
Bhavina Patel
Tournament name: Paralympics 2021
Category: Class 4 (Wheelchair) Women's singles
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Fixture: Bhavina Patel vs Zhou Ying
Date: Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Round: Round-robin
Time: Approximately 12.20 PM local time / 8.50 AM IST
Broadcast: Live telecast on Europsport India and Doordarshan
Match preview: Bhavina Patel, an Asian Para Games silver medalist herself and current world No. 8 in the Class 4 category, will also open her campaign against a former Paralympic champion.
The 34-year-old has been drawn in Group D in her category and is scheduled to take on the 2008 and 2012 Paralympic champion Zhou Ying.
The Chinese did finish a lowly fifth in the women's singles event in Rio 2016, but has done well to bounce back through strong showings at international events over the last few years. Zhou is currently ranked No. 1 in the world and it will take a special effort from Bhavina Patyel to score an upset in the match.