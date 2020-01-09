India’s top paddler Sharath Kamal gets Lakshya boost

Sharath Kamal (second from right)

India’s top paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal’s Olympic journey has found wings with Pune based Sports NGO Lakshya deciding to support him.

Padmashri awardee Sharath is the first Indian table tennis player ever to win the Senior national championships nine times, breaking Kamlesh Mehta’s prior record of eight wins Sharath has represented India at 2004, 2008, and 2016 Olympics and it will be is fourth Olympic conquest.

Currently ranked 33rd (Jan 2020) in the world Sharath is well placed to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, according to table tennis experts, Sharath has a high chance of winning an Olympic medal in the mixed doubles category with Manika Batra said Mr. Sunder Iyer, Secretary of Lakshya with just few months for Tokyo Olympics this support hopefully will help Sharath who will be traveling to Dusseldorf, Germany in the week of 13th Jan along with the men’s team for training· The men’s team, led by Sharath and Sathiyan, will be looking to qualify for Olympics 2020 at the Olympic qualifier tournament in Portugal, Jan 22-26th.

The 365 degree allied support is most important and any off the field help adds immense value and confidence to players performance, we are very sure that Sharath make the most of these services, GM Abhijit Kunte- Player Management Head (Lakshya) and Bharat Shah- Treasurer (Lakshya) added.

India's top paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal will be leaving for Europe in a day or two to start his training for the upcoming Tokyo 2020 qualifiers in Portugal. The 37-year-old was present at the PYC Gymkhana on Tuesday where he spoke about the various challenges being faced by himself and the Indian team ahead of the qualifiers and other events.

Going for an Olympic qualifying event without a coach was the highlight of the interaction as Kamal admitted that it is a tough situation. "As individuals, we have our team of coaches, but as a team we need a coach and it is a little matter of concern to not have a coach for the team", said Kamal.