India’s top ranked Table Tennis player, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran signs up a representation deal with Baseline Ventures

Sports marketing firm Baseline Ventures has signed a 3-year representation agreement with India’s highest ranked Table Tennis player, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran to look after all his commercial interest.

The 26-year old paddler who is an Arjuna awardee is currently ranked 28 in the world and aims to be among the top 15 players in the world by the end of this year. Sathiyan is already the highest ranked Indian player ever in the world of Table Tennis. Sathiyan incidentally is also an Engineering Graduate.

Sathiyan remarked “I have been wanting to associate with a good sports marketing firm for a while & have been very impressed with Baseline’s body of work with its various athletes. In this very critical phase of my professional journey, I’m confident that I will have a great association with Baseline.”

Sathiyan booked his berth at the World Cup after finishing sixth in the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup held in Yokohama last week beating World No. 14 Chun Ting Wong of Hong Kong.

In the next few months Sathiyan will be seen battling at the World Table Tennis Championship starting from April 21 in Budapest, Hungary followed by seven Pro Tours (China, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, Australia, Bulgaria and Czech Republic), Ultimate Table Tennis League, Commonwealth Championship and the World Cup which will be held in Chengdu, China from October 25 to 27.

Baseline’s Managing Director & Co-Founder, Tuhin Mishra said “We are extremely delighted to add another top Indian talent like G Sathiyan into our esteemed roster of clients whom we exclusively manage. Sathiyan is a great prospect for India at the Olympics & with his humble attitude, dedication, he should be scaling higher in the field of Table Tennis.

Raman TT High Performance Centre helped in reaching out to Baseline and facilitated their star player G. Sathiyan to enter into a 3-year contract with Baseline. Raman TT HPC in Chennai, is a State-of-art training centre of international standards in infrastructure and scientific methods of training.

“I am sure this partnership with Baseline which is a reputed Sports marketing company with global presence, will take Sathiyan from our centre to the Olympic podium,” said Subramanian Raman, former Indian player and head coach for Raman TT HPC.

