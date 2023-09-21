India Table Tennis Schedule for Asian Games 2023: Full India men’s and women’s schedule, players list, dates, and timing

The Asian Games 2023 are set to begin on September 23 in Hangzhou, with sporting action that promises to delight. Fans will tune in from all across the globe to watch their idols battle it out to finish on the podium.

For the Indian table tennis scene, all eyes will be on paddlers Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra as they lead the men's and women's teams, respectively, at the Asian Games.

Kamal will be joined by compatriots Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, and Manush Shah for the men's team event.

While the team will face tough competition with the likes of China, Japan, and South Korea, a podium finish isn't a far-fetched dream for the Indians.

The women's team will comprise Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Ayhika Mukherjee, and Diya Chitale. The team will go into the Asian Games as the underdogs, with a medal finish looking difficult but not impossible.

Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra will be India's best hope of a podium in the singles category.

Meanwhile, Indian table tennis fans might get to witness the men's doubles duo of Kamal and Gnanasekaran and the mixed doubles duo of Gnanasekaran and Batra bring home a medal.

India has so far won only two medals in table tennis at the Asian Games, both bronze, and both in Jakarta in 2018. It remains to be seen if Indian paddlers can improve on their performance.

Asian Games 2023: Indian Table Tennis squad details

Men's Team - Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, and Manush Shah

Women's Team - Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Ayhika Mukherjee, and Diya Chitale

Men's Singles - Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Women's Singles - Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula

Men's Doubles - Kamal/Gnanasekaran, Manav/Manush

Women's Doubles - Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee, and Diya Chitale/Sreeja Akula

Mixed Doubles - Gnanasekaran/Batra, Harmeet Desai/Sreeja Akula

Asian Games 2023: Table Tennis schedule

The table tennis matches at the Hangzhou Games will begin on September 22. All times mentioned below are in IST.

22nd September

Men's & Women's Team

Round 1 - 7:30 am

Round 2 - 1:30 pm

23rd September

Men's & Women's Team

Round 3 - 7:30 am

24th September

Men's & Women's Team

Round 4 & Quarterfinals - 7:30 am onwards

25th September

Men's & Women's Team

Semifinals - 7:30 am onwards

Mixed Doubles

Round 1 - 7:30 am

26th September

Men's & Women's Team

Men's Finals - 4:30 am

Women's Finals - 11:30 am

27th September

Singles & Doubles

Round 1 & 2 - 7:30 am onwards

28th September

Singles & Doubles

Round 2, 3 & quarterfinals - 7:30 am onwards

29th September

Singles & Doubles

Round 3 & semifinals - 7:30 am

30th September

Singles & Doubles

Quarterfinals - 9:30 am onwards .

1st October

Singles & Doubles

Semifinals - 9:30 am onwards

Finals - 4:00 pm onwards

2nd October

Singles & Doubles

Semifinals - 9:30 am onwards

Finals - 4:00 pm onwards

Asian Games 2023: Where to watch

You can catch the televised action of certain matches on the Sony Sports Network. A live broadcast will also be available on the Sony Liv app.