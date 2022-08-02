India vs Singapore: When and where to watch men's team table tennis final of CWG 2022

After a grueling few days of intense matches, it now boils down to India vs Singapore in the men's table tennis team finals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham.

The Indian men's table tennis team, comprising Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai, stormed into the final after beating Nigeria 3-0 in the semi-finals.

In the other semi-final, Singapore beat England 3-2 to set up a summit clash with India.

Achanta Sharath Kamal slayed World No. 15 Aruna Quadri after Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai won the opening doubles tie against Olajide Omotayo and Abiodun Bode in straight games to set the tone for the tie.

Sharath won a crucial second singles match against Quadri to provide a big advantage for India.

In the third match, India's highest-ranked player, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, battled past Omotayo to complete a fine victory.

When and where to watch India vs Singapore final?

The India vs Singapore match will be played on August 2 at 6 pm (IST). The India vs Singapore match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network, who have acquired the broadcasting rights for telecast in the Indian subcontinent.

The match will be live on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 & Sony Ten 4 channels. Live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

India holds the upper hand

This will be the second time India will take on Singapore in the men's table tennis team events at CWG 2022. India and Singapore played against each other during their second group stage match.

India hold the aces as they beat Singapore by a convincing 3-0 margin last time out.

However, much has flown under the bridge since their group stage meeting and given that it is the final, the match promises to be a thrilling one.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far