Indian pair make history at World TT Championships

Mouma Das and Manika Batra became the first Indians to reach the quarter-finals of the World Table Tennis Championships.

Manika Batra in action

What’s the story?

History was created on Thursday at the World Table Tennis Championships as Manika Batra and Mouma Das became the first duo from India to go as far as the quarter-final stage in the women’s doubles category. The Indian pair had a slice of luck as they got a walkover in their previous round.

Upon being asked about their record-breaking achievement, Mouma said: “I don't know what to even feel. It's just sad that our opponents could not play the match. But at the same time, I am so elated that we have created history for our country.”

In the men’s singles category, the highest ranked Indian Sharath Kamal breezed past Kou Lei of Ukraine in straight games, 11-3, 11-9, 14-12, 11-3 and progressed to the round of 32.

"I got into a groove very early and my backhand came off nicely. I am taking things one match at a time and I am not worried about my next round opponent,” a jubilant Sharath said after the match.

The context

The World Table Tennis Championships are being held in Dusseldorf, Germany. This is the 54th edition of the tournament and will conclude on 5th June.

The heart of the matter

Mouma and Manika’s opponents, Li Jie and Li Quian, from the Netherlands and Poland, respectively, had to withdraw from the event as the latter had to be hospitalised after falling sick.

In the quarter-finals, though, the Indian pair lost out to Ding Ning and Liu Shiwen on Friday. The potent left and right combination won in straight games, 11-7 11-7 11-1 11-3 in a meekly contested affair.

Meanwhile, in singles, World Number 43 Sharath dispatched the higher ranked Lei, number 24 in the world, with much ease. The 20th seed did give a fight in the third game only to lose by a narrow margin.

There was bad news for Indian fans in the women’s singles category, however, as Monika lost out to World Number 46 Kim Kyungah in the round of 64. The former national champion managed to win the first game but the Korean, seeded 27 in the competition, fought back and ran out a 3-11 11-5 11-6 11-8 winner to set up a showdown with Zhu Yuling of China in the next round.

What’s next?

In the round of 32, Sharath will face off against Lin Gaoyuan of China later today.

Author’s Take

Manika and Mouma have surely made the country proud with their historical achievement. Such performances will only serve as an inspiration for all the young table tennis fans out there.