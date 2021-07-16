Indian table tennis at Tokyo Olympics: All participants, events, schedule, streaming details

India will field four table tennis players at the Tokyo Olympics. Sharath Kamal will be making his fourth appearance at the Games. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Sutirtha Mukherjee qualified for the quadrennial event in their respective categories at the Asian qualifiers in Doha in March. The mixed pair of Manika Batra and Sharath confirmed their Tokyo Olympic berth on the basis of the rankings. The competition will begin on July 24 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

Indian paddlers at Tokyo Olympics

Sharath Kamal

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Sutirtha Mukherjee

Manika Batra

When and where to watch badminton at Tokyo Olympics live?

The Tokyo Olympics will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. The event will begin at 9:00 am JST (5:30 am IST). Fans can also watch the event live on the SonyLiv app.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 timings and schedule for badminton events

Date and Time: Sat July 24 9:00 - 12:45

· Men's Singles Preliminary Round

· Women's Singles Preliminary Round

· Mixed Doubles Round of 16

Date and Time: Sat July 24 14:15 - 17:15

· Men's Singles Round 1

· Women's Singles Round 1

Date and Time: Sat July 24 19:30 - 22:30

· Men's Singles Round 1

· Women's Singles Round 1

Also read: Indian paddlers won't go underprepared at Tokyo Olympics, says Sharath Kamal

Date and Time: Sun July 25 10:00 - 12:00

· Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals

Date and Time: Sun July 25 14:00 - 17:45

· Men's Singles Round 2

· Women's Singles Round 2

Date and Time: Sun July 25 20:00 - 22:00

· Mixed Doubles Semifinals

Date and Time: Mon July 26 10:00 - 13:00

· Men's Singles Round 2

· Women's Singles Round 2

Date and Time: Mon July 26 14:30 - 17:30

· Men's Singles Round 3

· Women's Singles Round 3

Date and Time: Mon July 26 20:00 - 22:10

· Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match

· Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match

· Mixed Doubles Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Tue July 27 10:00 - 13:00

· Men's Singles Round 3

· Women's Singles Round 3

Date and Time: Tue July 27 14:30 - 17:30

· Men's Singles Round 3

· Women's Singles Round 3

· Men's Singles Round of 16

· Women's Singles Round of 16

Also read: G. Sathiyan speaks about his special Japan connection that's boosting his Tokyo Olympics preparations

Date and Time: Tue July 27 19:30 - 22:30

· Men's Singles Round of 16

· Women's Singles Round of 16

Date and Time: Wed July 28 10:00 - 13:00

· Women's Singles Quarterfinals

· Men's Singles Quarterfinals

Also read: Sharath Kamal in perfect shape, both technically and mentally, for Tokyo Olympics, says brother Rajath

Date and Time: Wed July 28 15:00 - 18:00

· Women's Singles Quarterfinals

· Men's Singles Quarterfinals

Date and Time: Wed July 28 20:00 - 22:00

· Men's Singles Quarterfinals

Date and Time: Thu July 29 11:00 - 13:00

· Women's Singles Semifinals

Date and Time: Thu July 29 15:00 - 17:00

· Men's Singles Semifinals

Date and Time: Thu July 29 20:00 - 22:10

· Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match

· Women's Singles Gold Medal Match

· Women's Singles Victory Ceremony at the Tokyo Olympics

Date and Time: Fri July 30 20:00 - 22:10

· Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match

· Men's Singles Gold Medal Match

· Men's Singles Victory Ceremony at the Tokyo Olympics

Date and Time: Sun Aug 1 10:00 - 13:00

· Men's Team Round of 16

· Women's Team Round of 16

Date and Time: Sun Aug 1 14:30 - 17:30

· Men's Team Round of 16

· Women's Team Round of 16

Date and Time: Sun Aug 1 19:30 - 22:30

· Men's Team Round of 16

· Women's Team Round of 16

Date and Time: Mon Aug 2 10:00 - 13:00

· Men's Team Round of 16

· Women's Team Round of 16

Date and Time: Mon Aug 2 14:30 - 17:30

· Men's Team Quarterfinals

· Women's Team Quarterfinals

Date and Time: Mon Aug 2 19:30 - 22:30

· Men's Team Quarterfinals

· Women's Team Quarterfinals

Date and Time: Tue Aug 3 10:00 - 13:00

· Men's Team Quarterfinals

· Women's Team Quarterfinals

Date and Time: Tue Aug 3 14:30 - 17:30

· Men's Team Quarterfinals

· Women's Team Quarterfinals

Date and Time: Tue Aug 3 19:30 - 22:30

· Women's Team Semifinals

Date and Time: Wed Aug 4 10:00 - 13:00

· Women's Team Semifinals

Really happy to have qualified for Tokyo Olympics in the mixed doubles. Thank you everyone for all the support and motivation.🏓 #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/ABarpXsTqA — Manika Batra (@manikabatra_TT) March 20, 2021

Date and Time: Wed Aug 4 14:30 - 17:30

· Men's Team Semifinals

Date and Time: Wed Aug 4 19:30 - 22:30

· Men's Team Semifinals

Date and Time: Thu Aug 5 11:00 - 14:00

· Women's Team Bronze Medal Team Match

Date and Time: Thu Aug 5 19:30 - 22:40

· Women's Team Gold Medal Team Match

· Women's Team Victory Ceremony at the Tokyo Olympics

Date and Time: Fri Aug 6 11:00 - 14:00

· Men's Team Bronze Medal Team Match

Date and Time: Fri Aug 6 19:30 - 22:40

· Men's Team Gold Medal Team Match

· Men's Team Victory Ceremony at the Tokyo Olympics

Note: The Tokyo Olympics timings are in Japan Standard Time (JST). India is 3 hours and 30 minutes behind Japan.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee