G Sathiyan, Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukerjee at Tokyo Olympics (24 July): Table tennis preview, schedule, when and where to watch (IST) 

The Indian table tennis team will begin its Tokyo Olympics 2020 campaign on 24th July 2021. All the table tennis events will take place at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Shibuya, Tokyo.

India has sent four paddlers to Tokyo - G Sathiyan, Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee. Sharath Kamal is the most experienced Indian player heading into the Tokyo Olympics. The 39-year-old will appear in his fourth Summer Games at the quadrennial event in Japan.

Manika Batra will represent India at her second Olympics, while G Sathiyan and Sutirtha Mukherjee are set to make their Summer Games debuts. This time, the Indian paddlers are expected to bring home a medal from the Tokyo Olympics.

As per the draw released on 21st July, Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan have received their first round byes. On Day 1, three Indian paddlers will feature in two table tennis events. Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee will play their women's singles first round matches, while Manika will join Sharath Kamal for Mixed Doubles later in the day.

Indian paddlers @sharathkamal1 and @sathiyantt during their first day of training in #TokyoOlympics Games Village



The Table Tennis event will be held from 24th July - 6th August 2021#Cheer4India #OlympicsKiAasha #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/EPoHT8be39 — PIB India (@PIB_India) July 19, 2021

Indian table tennis day 1 schedule and timings (IST) at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Women's Singles Round 1

Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Linda Bergstrom - 5:30 am IST onwards

Manika Batra vs Ho Tin-Tin - 5:30 am IST onwards

Mixed Doubles Round 1

Sharath Kamal/Manika Batra vs Lin Yun-ju/Cheng I-Cheng - 7:45 am IST onwards

Indian table tennis live streaming details at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Live action for Indian table tennis events at Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be telecast on Sony Sports Network. Viewers can also watch table tennis events on Sony Liv. Doordarshan Sports will live telecast the Indian events at the Tokyo Olympics on its terrestrial network and DTH platform.

Edited by Diptanil Roy