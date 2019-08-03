Infosys emerges as champions in the inaugural edition of Puneri Paltan Table Tennis Corporate Championship

The Infosys team with their trophies and prize.

Pune, 2nd August 2019: Insurekot Sports Pvt Ltd., the franchise holder of Puneri Paltan Kabaddi team in Vivo Pro Kabaddi League, extended its footprint in sports, in 2019, by acquiring Puneri Paltan Table Tennis team in the Ultimate Table Tennis. In an initiative to encourage the sports enthusiast within the corporate employees, Puneri Paltan Table Tennis Corporate championship was organized.

In the inaugural edition of Puneri Paltan Table Tennis Corporate Tournament, Infosys emerged as champions against HSBC with a scoreline of 3-0. The finals were held at Westend Mall in Pune on 2nd August 2019.

The eliminators were held on the 27th and 28th of July, at Ekam Table Tennis Academy, Rahatani, Pune where 20 corporate teams participated. Out of the 20, Infosys, Mphasis Limited, Cognizant and HSBC were the four teams that qualified for the semi-finals and finals.

World rank 58, Sabine Winter and World Rank 295, Selena Selvakumar from Puneri Paltan Table Tennis and Sanket Sawant along with Balasaheb Jadhav from the Puneri Paltan Kabaddi team graced this event with their presence. Apart from these players, former international Table Tennis player Aniket Koparkar was also present for the finals. Sabine, Selena and Aniket were seen engaging in an exhibition match as well.

Speaking on this occasion, German Table Tennis player, Sabine Winter said, “This is a great initiative by our team. The efforts taken by all the players to come out and play this tournament is commendable. I feel proud to be associated with this team. This is a great way to promote Table Tennis. Such events completely rejuvenate corporate employees from their stressful daily routine.”

Speaking on this occasion, Kailash Kandpal, CEO, Insurekot Sports Pvt Ltd said, “UTT is an enabler that has given the Indian Table Tennis players a platform to perform better in the international circuit. I am pleased that corporates are encouraging employees to participate in such tournaments so that they get to play competitive games and at the same time have fun with co-colleagues from other corporates”

This initiative taken by the Puneri Paltan team was appreciated by all the participating corporate firms. All the participants expressed their desire to be a part of more events like these.

This is the third edition of Ultimate Table Tennis wherein Puneri Paltan Table Tennis team is making a debut in 2019. The tournament commenced on 25th July at Thyagaraj Sports Complex, New Delhi and will go on till 11th August 2019.