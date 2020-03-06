Mumbai paddlers Diya, Madhurika and Mudit hog spotlight at MSDTTA & MCDTTA’s annual felicitation function

Diya Chitale (R)

Mumbai table tennis prodigy Diya Chitale alongside Madhurika Patkar and Mudit Dani were among city’s 60 paddlers honoured at the Mumbai Suburban Table Tennis Association (MSDTTA) and Mumbai City District Table Tennis Association (MCDTTA)’s 2019-20 annual felicitation function at Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana (JVPG).

Diya scripted history last year when she clinched two gold medals in youth and junior singles at the Nationals to become first Maharashtra paddler to achieve the feat. Madhurika was part of the Indian team which won gold medal at 2019 South Asian Games and 2019 Commonwealth Championship while Mudit claimed men’s doubles bronze at 2019 US Open.

Youth girls singles state champion Anannya Basak, SGFI School Games Nationals U-14 boys singles gold medallist Havish Asrani and youth boys singles state champion Chinmaya Somaiya were also felicitated in recognition of their outstanding performances in the year of 2019. The players were felicitated by UTT Chairperson Vita Dani, former India star paddler and UTT Director Kamlesh Mehtra, national team coach Arup Basak, MCDTTA President and Board Member of OGQ Sameer Kotecha and Vice-president of JVPG Anil Mahesh.

Mrinalini Singh (cadet girls) and Ananya Chande (sub junior girls) received VK Bhatia scholarship.

Apart from players, MSDTTA and MCDTTA also felicitated 27 coaches from the city including national team coach Basak and six officials for playing important role in the progress of Mumbai paddlers. 15 clubs including UTT, CCI Club, JVPG and National Sports Club of India were also honoured for their role in organising tournaments and supporting the sport in the city.

List of players, coaches and clubs honoured during the function

(International players) Madhurika Patkar, Diya Chitale, Mudit Dani, Sanil Shetty, Ananya Chande, Arnav Karnavar, Mainak Nistala, Manushree Patil, Raegan Albuquerque and Yogesh Desai,

(National level players) Aditi Sinha, Anannya Basak, Chinmaya Somaiya, Havish Asrani, Hrishikesh Malhotra, Jash Modi, Aadil Anand, Manasi Chiplunkar, Mandar Hardikar, Pearl Amalsadiwala, Rajveer Shah, Reeth Rishya, Sampada Bhiwandkar, Shubham Ambre, Srushti Haleangadi and Vidhi Shah

(State level players) Akshat Jain, Ananya Rai, Arya Redkar, Ashwin Subramanian, Atharva Kurade, Anupriya Sharma, Bhavesh Apte, Dev Hingorany, Dhruv Jhaveri, Dhruv Shah, Hardee Patel, Jignesh Rahatwal, Krisha Agarwal, Mamata Prabhu, Mandar Chiplunkar, Misbah Sumar, Mrinalini Singh, Mukta Dalvi, Mustafa Manager, Parthav Kelkar, Ravindra Kotiyan, Risha Mirchandani, Ritwik Nagle, Saurabh Mohite, Senhora D’Souza, Shivam Das, Shweta Parte, Siya Hingorany, Swara Salgaonkar, Tanmay Rane, Tavanth Nerlaje, Urvi Churi, Viren Patel and Yuvraj Yadav.

(Coaches) Arup Basak, Ashish Kamble, Aman Balgu, Deepak Mani, Deepak Redkar, Eric Fernandes, Gandeep Bhiwandkar, Gaurav Parte, George Joseph, Gurcharan Singh Gill, Harsh Maniar, Kalpesh Loke, Mahendra Chiplunkar, Narendra Chiplunkar, Noel Pinto, Pradeep Gupta, Prasad Naik, Rajendra Sawant, Ritesh Poojari, Sachin Shetty, Sandip Ambre, Shailaja Gohad, Siddharth Falnikar, Soster D'souza, Subodh Goregaonkar, Sudhir Jadhav and Vaibhav Pawar and Bhavesh Apte.

(Officials) Dominic Savio Lobo, K Vasta, Kalpesh Loke, Kinnari Patel, Kalpana Shah, Sitaram Gamre.

(Clubs) UTT, Balkan ji Bari, CCI CLUB, Garware Club, JLTTA, Khar Gymkhana, KRC, Mahila Sangh School, Malabar Hill, MCF, Poinsur Gymkhana, PRO-TT, Vectors Sports & Events

(Best clubs) JVPG and NSCI

(VK Bhatia scholarship) Mrinalini Singh (cadet girls), Ananya Chande (sub junior girls)