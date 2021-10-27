National Ranking Table tennis: Preyesh, Suhana win U-17 titles

Tamil Nadu table tennis player Preyesh Raj Suresh won the Youth U-17 boys title while Suhana Saini of Haryana won the Youth U-17 girls title at the National Ranking North Zone Table Tennis Championships in Mohali on Tuesday.

The Tamil Nadu table tennis player, who lost his touch in between, struck form against unseeded Shankhadip Das to win the final 4-0.

Das, who played displayed immaculate table tennis skills to reach the final, found it hard right from the word go. He put up some resistance in the second and third games, but not enough to stop the Tamil Nadu left-hander, who served and finished her points with precision.

In the girls category, Suhana, who claimed her maiden U-19 title last week, brought some calmness to her match against Tamil Nadu’s Kavyashree Baskar.

As sub-junior rivals, both Suhana and Kavyashree have had interesting match-ups in the past. But Suhana's rise has been phenomenal and her form is great right now with her winning three international titles recently.

Despite Kavyashree taking the lead, the Haryana table tennis player came back strongly to restore parity. The TN girl again seized the opportunity to go 2-1 up but Suhana, by now used to fightbacks, finished the next three games to add another piece of silverware to her collection.

Contrasting semi-final wins for table tennis champions

The two top seeds won their semi-finals in contrasting styles. Preyesh struggled against fifth seed Ankur Bhattacharjee before winning 4-3 while Suhana dropped one extended game before wrapping it up against Maharashtra’s Risha Mirchandani.

It was, however, the unseeded Bengal table tennis player Shankhadip Das who stroked his way into the final, beating third seed Divyansh Srivastava from UP 4-1.

Das had earlier accounted for second seed Aadarsh Om Chetri from Delhi 4-2.

Preyesh, a favorite to win the title, did not show any command in his game until his Bengal opponent pushed him to the corner with a 3-2 cushion. The left-hander, carrying enough ammunition, was shortchanged often by Ankur, by using the flanks well. Even his reliable service seemed to have deserted the Tamil Nadu boy, and he was getting caught in his web.

Nevertheless, sanity returned soon after. In the sixth game, Preyesh did what he does best. He served and returned well, and using used his potent backhand, scored maximum points.

The Tamil Nadu table tennis player was able to wear his opponent out, forcing him to commit errors. In the decider, it became a cakewalk for Preyesh.

For Suhana, it was an easy game. Although she did concede the second game to her Maharashtrian rival when the latter managed to stretch her, the Haryana table tennis player had a firm grip on the game which she never loosened.

