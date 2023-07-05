14 skilled players named for the 27th Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships

India is geared up to have its mark on the international stage as a formidable squad for table tennis, comprising 14 skilled players, has been named. All the players are set for the much-awaited 27th Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships.

The lookouts will be able to witness the contest picturing sporting spectacle from July 17-22, 2023, in Doha. The squad has been carefully chosen by discerned selectors, who aim to see the nation thriving in the sport.

Notably, the team consists of seven exceptional boys alongside a pool of as many extraordinary girls. These female players have been etched into the squad on behalf of their performances in the Under-19 and Under-15 categories.

To accompany these players, three adept coaches, along with two dedicated staff members have also been added to the team. They will provide invaluable guidance and assistance to the players, so they can shine on the grand stage.

Yashaswini Ghorpade, fresh off a momentous triumph at the WTT Youth Contender Rio, will be in charge of leading the girls for the tournament. As far as boys are concerned, they will be captained by Ankur Bhattacharjee, the reigning U-17 Boys champion in Rio, aspiring his crew with his invincible spirit.

Indian squad for the 27th Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships

India's young table tennis squad includes Ankur Bhattacharjee, Divyan Srivastava, Jash Modi, P.B. Abhinand, Sarth Mishra, Punit Biswas, and Priyanuj Bhattacharyya in boys' team. Whereas, Yashaswini Ghorpade, Suhana Saini, Jennifer Varghese, Taneesha Kotecha, Avisha Karmakar, Sayanika Maji, and Sayali Wani are named in the girls' team.

Anindita Chakraborty, Jay Modak, and R. Rajesh will take charge of the coaching panel. On the other hand, Himanshu and Amandeep will be among the support staff.

The prestigious tournament ready to buzz Doha's stages is an important qualifying event for the highly-anticipated 2023 ITTF World Youth Championships. These Championships are scheduled to be played scenic locale of Nova Garcia, Slovenia, from November 23 to December 3, 2023.

The national team strives to secure one of the six coveted places in each of the sections including singles and doubles, from the 20 spots available. It will only be possible through their combined world ranking points.

It should be noted that the Indian contingent has already proved its mettle, qualifying for the previous edition of the event in Tunisia. It will be time for the Indian team to electrify the international arena once again.

