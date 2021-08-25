2021 Paralympics: Indian paddlers Sonalben and Bhavina began their Paralympics campaign with defeat 

India began their 2021 Tokyo Paralympics campaign on Wednesday. Para-table tennis players Sonalben Patel and Bhavina Patel tasted defeat in their opening match of the Summer Games.

Indian paddler Sonalben Manubhai Patel suffered a 3-2 defeat against China's Qian Li in her opening Group D match in the women's singles - class 3 - at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo on Wednesday. Sonalben started off really well and almost pulled off a big upset over World No.4 Li Qian.

Patel was off to a stunning start, taking the first game 11-9, but Li Qian stormed back with a 11-3 rout in the second game. Sonalben bounced back to claim a heroic third game win, clinching it by 17-15. Patel forced a fifth game in a five-set thriller. However, Li Qian held her nerve and got the better of Sonalben in the next two games to take the match 3-2.

Meanwhile India's Bhavinaben Patel also went down to China's Ying Zhou 0-3 (3-11, 9-11, 2-11) in the first round match of the Group A women's individual table tennis C4 division. The Indian table tennis ace lost in straight sets. Bhavinaben was up against a mighty opponent in Zhou. The Chinese paddler is a five-time Paralympic Gold medallist - Beijing 2008 and London 2012 individual champion and 2008, 2012 and 2016 Team champion. She finished fifth in the individual C4 in Rio 2016.

After a closely fought second game, #IND's Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel succumbs 3-11, 9-11, 2-11 to #CHN's Zhou Ying in her Class 4 Group A #ParaTableTennis match. #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics @BhavinaPatel6 — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 25, 2021

Bhavina Patel and Sonalben Patel's next opponents:

Sonalben and Bhavina will be in action on August 26. Sonalben Manubhai Patel will now be up against South Korea's Mi Gyu Lee on Thursday in her second Group D match. Bhavina Patel will be up against Great Britain's M. Shackleton on Thursday.

Indian contingent at 2021 Paralympics:

A total of 54 para-athletes will represent India across nine sporting events - archery, para canoeing, athletics, shooting, table tennis, swimming, badminton, powerlifting, and taekwondo.

The first day at the 2021 Paralympics was not a great start for India in terms of results. However, Sonalben's tough fighting attitude exhibited a glance of the intent with which the athletes will be performing in Tokyo.

Also read: Para track star Alberto Jonathan Campbell-Staines is all set to don Jamaican jersey at 2021 Tokyo Paralympics

Edited by Diptanil Roy