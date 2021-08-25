2021 Paralympics: Indian paddlers Sonalben and Bhavina began their Paralympics campaign with defeat 

India began their 2021 Tokyo Paralympics campaign on Wednesday. Para-table tennis players Sonalben Patel and Bhavina Patel tasted defeat in their opening match of the Summer Games.
Indian paddler Sonalben Manubhai Patel suffered a 3-2 defeat against China's Qian Li in her opening Group D match in the women's singles - class 3 - at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo on Wednesday. Sonalben started off really well and almost pulled off a big upset over World No.4 Li Qian.
Patel was off to a stunning start, taking the first game 11-9, but Li Qian stormed back with a 11-3 rout in the second game. Sonalben bounced back to claim a heroic third game win, clinching it by 17-15. Patel forced a fifth game in a five-set thriller. However, Li Qian held her nerve and got the better of Sonalben in the next two games to take the match 3-2.
Meanwhile India's Bhavinaben Patel also went down to China's Ying Zhou 0-3 (3-11, 9-11, 2-11) in the first round match of the Group A women's individual table tennis C4 division. The Indian table tennis ace lost in straight sets. Bhavinaben was up against a mighty opponent in Zhou. The Chinese paddler is a five-time Paralympic Gold medallist - Beijing 2008 and London 2012 individual champion and 2008, 2012 and 2016 Team champion. She finished fifth in the individual C4 in Rio 2016.
Bhavina Patel and Sonalben Patel's next opponents:
Sonalben and Bhavina will be in action on August 26. Sonalben Manubhai Patel will now be up against South Korea's Mi Gyu Lee on Thursday in her second Group D match. Bhavina Patel will be up against Great Britain's M. Shackleton on Thursday.
Indian contingent at 2021 Paralympics:
A total of 54 para-athletes will represent India across nine sporting events - archery, para canoeing, athletics, shooting, table tennis, swimming, badminton, powerlifting, and taekwondo.
The first day at the 2021 Paralympics was not a great start for India in terms of results. However, Sonalben's tough fighting attitude exhibited a glance of the intent with which the athletes will be performing in Tokyo.
