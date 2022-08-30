10-member Indian contingent named ahead of 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals, Sharath Kamal pulls out 

Indian paddlers, after a remarkable outing at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, are now gearing up for the upcoming 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals.

The tournament is slated to run from September 30 to October 9, 2022, at the High-Tech Zone Sports Center in Chengdu, China. The Indian team is expected to depart for Chengdu on September 25.

The Indian contingent will be spearheaded by Commonwealth Games (CWG) bronze medalist Sathiyan Gnanasekaran in the absence of veteran paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal.

Sharath bagged four medals in the 2022 edition of CWG, including three gold medals and one silver medal. He has pulled out of the World Team Table Tennis Championships citing personal reasons.

The Chennai-born paddler has accumulated a total of seven gold medals and 13 overall medals in the history of the Commonwealth Games.

Another prominent face who will not be a part of the tournament is Archana Girish Kamath.

The youngster suffered a setback right before the 2022 CWG. Her dreams were shattering when the High Court of Karnataka dismissed her petition on June 22, which questioned her omission from the Indian women's table tennis team.

Describing the paddlers list, the Table Tennis Federation of India statement read:

"G. Sathiyan, top-ranked Indian in the world at No. 37, will spearhead the Indian squad in the men’s section, while Manika Batra, at No. 44, will lead the women’s team in the upcoming World Championships at Chengdu (China) between September 30 and October 9.

“National men and women coaches S. Raman and Anindita Chakraborty, Chris Adrian Pfeiffer (personal coach of Manika) and masseur Harmeet Kaur will be the other members of the contingent."

The statement further read:

“Unfortunately, however, the Birmingham CWG multiple medallist A Sharath Kamal has opted out of the team, citing personal reasons.”

ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals: Indian Contingent

A 10-member Indian contingent has been named for the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals. Three coaches will also accompany them to China.

Here's the list of Indian paddlers:

Men: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sanil Shetty, Harmeet Desai, Manush Shah, Manav Thakkar.

Women: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Reeth Rishya, Diya Chitale, Swastika Ghosh.

Coaches: S Raman and Anindita Chakraborty/Chris Adrian Pfeiffer (personal coach).

Masseur: Harmeet Kaur.

