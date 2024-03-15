Ahmedabad SG Pipers named as 8th team for Ultimate Table Tennis 2024

Ahmedabad SG Pipers have been announced as the eighth franchise for the 2024 edition of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) 2024. Along with the SG Pipers, Jaipur Patriots, who joined UTT last year after the conclusion of the season, will make their debut in the upcoming season.

The sports arm of APL Apollo Group, SG Sports and Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, are the owners of the SG Pipers.

Here is the joint statement by the UTT co-promoters, Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani, on the addition of Ahmedabad SG Pipers to the franchise roster.

“We are delighted to welcome SGSE and the APL Apollo Group to the UTT family. The success of Indian table tennis stars on the international circuit and the popularity of UTT among players and fans has only made the league stronger over the years. UTT is committed to promoting the game of table tennis and this expansion marks an exciting chapter in the league’s growth as it will help us spread the game to a new region."

Until the 2023 edition, the tournament was contested by six teams -- Bengaluru Smashers, Chennai Lions, Dabang Delhi TTC, Goa Challengers, Puneri Paltan Table Tennis, and U Mumba TT.

The last edition saw the Challengers being crowned as the champions. Harmeet Desai and World Championship medalist Alvaro Robles helped them secure a 8-7 victory over the Lions.

Ahmedabad SG Pipers to be backed by Mahesh Bhupathi

Mahesh Bhupathi

Twelve-time tennis Grand Slam champion Mahesh Bhupathi will serve as the CEO of SG Sports and Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. As previously mentioned, the entity are the owners of the Ahmedabad SG Pipers in UTT 2024.

With the leadership of Bhupathi, SG Pipers will look to start off on a positive note in the tournament. Here's the official statement by the former doubles World No. 1:

"Ultimate Table Tennis is the foremost table tennis competition in the nation, showcasing both domestic and international talent at the highest level. We at SGSE are excited to be a part of the sport's growth. I am confident that the presence of our team - Ahmedabad, will elevate the upcoming edition of the league, making it more competitive and entertaining."

The UTT 2024 is likely to take place during the July-August months, like the previous edition of the tournament.