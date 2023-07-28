"All the teams were pretty balanced" - Harmeet Desai opens up on tough competition in Ultimate Table Tennis 2023

Goa Challengers' ace paddler Harmeet Desai has had a stellar run in the fourth edition of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT). With one of the strongest forehand games in the competition, Harmeet has multiple singles, as well as mixed doubles, wins under his belt.

Having gotten the better of some seasoned campaigners, Harmeet's confidence will be very high as Goa Challengers advance to the playoffs of UTT 2023.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Harmeet revealed how the Challengers had a step-by-step approach to UTT 2023. Their initial goal was to qualify for the playoffs and from there carry on their form and momentum.

"Our first goal was to get into the playoffs in the semi-finals and we are happy that we could qualify for the playoffs. Because this season it was difficult to say which team is very strong or weak. All the teams were pretty balanced. So we are happy that we could achieve our first goal. From here we just want to take it forward and focus on this match first and just carry on our form and try to win the semi-finals as well," he explained.

On being paired with Thai player Suthasini Sawettabut in the mixed doubles, Harmeet stated that he prefers being paired with Asian paddlers. He stated that it is something he has done in the past as well, and it has given him good results.

"Yeah, it's pretty good to play with her because she also plays close to the table like me. And I like to combine with Asian players. Also in the past UTTs I have played with Doo Hoi Kem and Liu Jia. So I like to pair up with Asian doubles partners and so that has really helped," he opined.

He also spoke on the importance of Suthasini's experience, which has helped him understand the game better. He believes the two complement each other well and will be looking to continue that when they are in action next.

"Her experience (is key) because she is one of the top ranked players in UTT and around top 25 in the world. So her experience has also helped me a lot to understand the game better. We try to complement each other during the match and that's always helped us to play so well in the crucial moments. So we will also try to continue for the same upcoming matches," he added.

Harmeet stated that he went into UTT 2023 with a lot of confidence thanks to his WTT Contender win.

"The last couple of months have been quite good for me and when I came to UTT I had that run with me. And most of the players I am facing here are top world ranked players. So the confidence I could bring in was really helpful for me to play such good level of table tennis and beat this kind of players," he concluded.

"We needed 6 points" - Harmeet Desai reflects on the match against Bengaluru Smashers

Going into their last tie of the competition, Goa Challengers needed to win at least six points to avoid elimination and qualify for the next round. Despite Bengaluru's magnificent effort, it was Goa who were able to seal the deal.

Reflecting on the win, Harmeet Desai stated that he was proud of the team for withstanding pressure and coming through the tie unscathed.

"I think the last tie was very important one and tough one for us. We needed 6 points. So back of the mind we were always thinking that even if we don't win it, we just need 6 points for the semifinal spot. So that was also challenging and they needed 10 points to qualify," he said.

"So they played really well in the last 3 ties, they won all the 3 ties and especially they were very aggressive from the start. I am happy that we could defend that kind of pressure they had put. And our first goal was to be in the semi-final like I said before, so to achieve that was very important," he added.

With many up-and-coming players emerging from Gujarat recently, Harmeet expressed pride in how his state is producing good players. He credited the state association and state government for their support.

"Yeah, of course. I mean when I started in sub-junior or juniors when I was representing India, there were no Gujarati players playing internationally. There were not so many players who were doing good nationally, not even in top 16 of the national rankings in any event," he said.

"So now seeing so many players doing so well and three of us are in the senior event now. So it's really good for Gujarat table tennis and also I've seen the support from the state association, state government. They have been supporting a lot in table tennis and also other sports as well. So I think Gujarat is doing really well and from here we can only go up," he added.

Goa Challengers face top-placed Dabang Delhi TTC in the first semifinal of Ultimate Table Tennis 2023.