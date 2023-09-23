Asian Games 2023 India Schedule for 23 September: Events, Fixtures, and Timings

The Indian contingent has already kicked off their Asian Games 2023 campaign with all the team sports being in action even before the opening ceremony, scheduled on September 23.

However, there will be a few events that will take place right ahead of the opening ceremony, and here is a breakdown of what to expect on 23rd September.

Starting on the official opening day of the Asian Games, the Indian sailors and paddlers are on task to take on the best athletes of the continent. The sailors will feature in various categories like dinghy, multihull, skiff, and windsurfing, whereas the table tennis players will continue in the men and women team events.

The Indian men's table tennis team comprising Sharath Kamal, Gnanasekaran Sathiyan, and Harmeet Desai registered back-to-back victories on Friday (September 22) against Yemen (3-0) and Singapore (3-1). The women's team managed to edge Singapore 3-2 with Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, and Ayhika Mukherjee registering wins.

The women's team will be the first to be in action on Saturday, September 23, with their second preliminary round 2 game against Nepal. A couple of hours later, the men's team will take on Tajikistan in Group F. There are plenty of sailing events scheduled in the first half of the day with all members of the Indian contingent in action.

India at Asian Games 2023 (September 23)

This is what the schedule looks like for India's Asian Games fixtures on September 23 (Saturday).

Sport Event Round Time (IST) Indians in Action Table Tennis Women's Event Preliminary Round 2 7:30 AM Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Ayhika Mukherjee, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Diya Chitale Table Tennis Men's Event Preliminary Round 3 9:30 AM Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah Sailing Men's Skiff - 49er - 8:30 AM KC Ganapathy-Varun Thakkar Sailing Mixed Dinghy - 470 - 8:30 AM Sudhanshu Shekhar-Preeti Kongara Sailing Boy's Dinghy - ILCA4 - 8:30 AM Adhvait Menon Sailing Men's Windsurfing - iQFoil - 8:34 AM Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu Sailing Women's Skiff - 49erFX - 8:40 AM Harshita Tomar-Shital Verma Sailing Girl's Dinghy - ILCA4 - 8:40 AM Neha Thakur Sailing Women's Single Dinghy - ILCA6 - 11:30 AM Nethra Kumanan Sailing Mixed Multihull - Nacra 17 - 11:30 AM Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode-Ramya Saravanan Sailing Men's Windsurfer - RS:X - 11:30 AM Eabad Ali Sailing Men's Kite - IKA Formula Kite - 11:34 AM Chitresh Tatha Sailing Men's Dinghy - ILCA7 - 11:40 AM Vishnu Saravanan Sailing Women's Windsurfer - RS:X - 11:40 AM Ishwariya Ganesh

Asian Games 2023: Where to watch India in action

Sporting enthusiasts will be able to watch their favorite players in action live on TV on the Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of the events will be available on the SonyLiv mobile application or the website.