Asian Games 2023: Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal to lead the charge of the Indian Table Tennis squad

The Indian Table Tennis Squad is currently gearing up for the upcoming Asian Games 2023. The Table Tennis Federation of India has announced the squads, and it boast some serious talent.

Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal will lead the women's and men's squads, respectively, in the quest for glory at Asian Games. These two veterans of the sport will be crucial to India's campaign at the mega event.

The Indian Team created history the last time they were at the Asian Games. They won their first-ever medals at the event. Sharath Kamal won the bronze medal in the men's doubles event along with another third-place finish with Manika Batra in the mixed doubles event. This accomplishment raised hope for the future of Indian table tennis.

The team combination has been picked up very carefully, keeping the Asian Games 2023 in sight. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will team up with Batra for the mixed doubles event. He will also compete in the men's doubles event alongside Sharath Kamal.

Manika will lead the women's squad charge with Sreeja Akula, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Ayhika Mukherjee, and Diya Chitale alongside her. In the women's doubles event, Sutirtha and Ayhika will look to show their prowess. Batra and Akula will feature in the women's singles event.

Asian Games 2023: Complete List of Indian Table Tennis Squad

The complete Squad of Indian Table Tennis Players at Asian Games 2023:

Men's Singles: Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Women's Singles: Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula

Men's Doubles: Sharath Kamal/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manav Thakar/ Manush Shah

Women's Doubles: Sutirta Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee and Sreeja Akula/Diya Chitale

Mixed Doubles: Manika Batra/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Sreeja Akula/ Harmeet Desai

India will compete at the Asian Table Tennis Championships 2023 in the Republic of Korea from September 3 to 10 with the same squad.

Poll : 0 votes