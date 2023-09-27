The Indian table tennis contingent kicked off their individual events at the Asian Games, securing wins in all of their matches on Wednesday. After experiencing disappointing losses in the team event, the Indian paddlers were determined to perform well in the individual events.

The day kicked off with an exhilarating men's doubles match featuring Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah against Thailand's Napat Thanmathikom and Sitisak Nuchchart. The Indian duo took an early lead, winning the opening game 11-8. However, the Thai pair fought back, winning the second game with an identical scoreline.

The seesaw battle continued as the Indians clinched the third game, only for Napat and Sitisak to level the score, taking the match to the fifth and final game. The decider went down to the wire, but the Indian pair managed to keep their nerve and secured a hard-fought 11-8, 8-11, 11-6, 7-11, 12-10 victory.

This win has propelled Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah into the next round, where they are set to face Moosa Munsif Ahmed and Mohamed Shaffan Ismail of the Maldives on Thursday, September 28.

In another encounter, the Indian pair of Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran faced a challenging start in their mixed doubles match against the Thai duo of Napat Thanmathikom and Suthasini Sawettabut.

Although they dropped the first game, the Indian pair quickly regrouped and showcased their class, comfortably defeating their opponents 10-12, 11-8, 11-3, 11-8 in the round of 32. This victory has set up a thrilling pre-quarterfinal clash for Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran against Singapore's Zhe Yu Clarence Chew and Jian Zeng.

India’s second mixed doubles combination of Sreeja Akula and Harmeet Desai were also in action. They showcased their dominance against Macao's Chi Cheng Cheong and Hui Li Seak.

While they encountered some resistance in the first game, Sreeja and Harmeet went on to win it 12-10. Their class was on full display in the subsequent two games, as they quickly wrapped them up 12-10, 11-7, 11-7.

They will now play against Thailand's Phakpoom Sanguansin and Orawan Paranang in the next round.

The Indian table tennis contingent in action at the Asian Games on September 28

In addition to their mixed doubles matches, Sreeja Akula will also compete in the women's singles category and team up with Diya Chitale in the women's doubles event on September 28. Manika Batra starts her campaign in the women's singles category, along with continuing her campaign in mixed doubles.

Furthermore, Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will pair up in the men's doubles event while also participating in their respective singles matches.

In the women's doubles event, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee will also be in action.