Manika Batra joins Indian contingent for Tokyo Olympics after qualification at Asian event

Star Indian paddler Manika Batra booked her women’s singles spot for the Tokyo Olympics, despite losing 11-7, 7-11, 4-11, 11-4, 5-11, 4-11 to Sutirtha Mukherjee in the Asian qualifiers in Doha on Thursday. She joins Achanta Sharath Kamal, Mukherjee, and G Sathiyan, who have also secured their Tokyo Olympics berths on the same day.

With only Indians in the South Asia group, Manika Batra was pitted against compatriot Mukherjee, ranked World No.95. The World No.63 started on a positive note, winning the first game 11-7 before Mukherjee drew level with a comeback win in the second.

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Manika Batra regained her lead in the third game before Mukherjee outshined her senior in the next three games to pocket her maiden Olympic berth.

Manika Batra, however, made it through to Tokyo as the highest-ranked second-placed player. It will be Manika Batra’s second Olympics after the Rio Games in 2016.

Great news for India! Our star Table Tennis player @manikabatra_TT has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in the TT women’s singles!

I'm hopeful that Manika will qualify in the mix-doubles also. pic.twitter.com/N1YwRLOjqO — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 19, 2021

In Manika Batra’s case, the qualification of Suthasini Sawettabut from the World qualifiers helped a lot. Ranked 40 in the world, the Thai paddler also registered her name for the Asian qualifiers. But with her making the cut a few days ago, it paved the way for Batra to enter the continental meet as the highest-ranked Asian.

Manika Batra-Sharath Kamal ease into semi-finals

While the likes of Sathiyan and Mukherjee will rest, Batra along with Kamal will be in action again on Friday in the mixed doubles. The Indian pair, who got a bye in the first round, put in a dominating 4-0 performance in the quarter-finals against Mohammed Abdulwahhab and Maha Faramarzi of Qatar.

Many congratulations to #SutirthaMukherjee for qualifying for #Tokyo2020 in women’s singles table tennis after her win in the Asian Olympic Qualifiers. #JeetengeOlympics #GemsofSAI pic.twitter.com/XeUODs5tQ3 — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) March 18, 2021

The Indian duo won 4-0 (11-6, 11-6, 11-2, 11-3) and will be up against Pang Yew En Koen and Lin Ye of Singapore in the semi-finals on Friday. The Singaporean pair won 11-5, 8-11, 11-5, 11-4, 11-3 against Mamonto Syahrizal Nauval Akbar and Aminah Siti of Indonesia.

If all goes well, the Kamal-Batra duo will face World No.5 Korean pair Lee Sang-su and Jeon Ji-hee in the summit clash. The winner of the mixed doubles will qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.