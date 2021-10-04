Asian Table Tennis Championship: Sharath-Sathiyan, Harmeet-Manav win bronze in Doha

Two Indian paddler duos swept bronze medals at the Asian Table Tennis Championships 2021 in Doha, Qatar. Sharath Kamal/ Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai/Manav Thakkar have won bronze medals in the men's doubles matches. They lost in the semifinals of the tournament and will return home with bronze.

Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar went down fighting against World No. 26 Korean pair Jang Woojin / Lim Johnghoon 2-3 in the semis. The duo produced a good performance before eventually losing a close contest in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, the top Indian paddler duo of Sharath Kamal/ G Sathiyan lost to the second seeded Uda/Togami 0-3 in the other men's doubles semifinal match.

The Indian contingent fought valiantly at the Asian Table Tennis Championship

The Indian men's squad had a remarkable outing and ended their campaign with three bronze medals in Doha. They bagged one medal in the men's team event and two in the men's doubles event. The Indian women's team finished fifth.

Harmeet and Manav rallied back from a two-game deficit but fell short to their Korean opponents. The Indians showed great determination to win the third and fourth game to take the match to a decider. However, the Koreans had the edge in last game as they bounced back to notch up a 11-4, 11-6, 10-12, 9-11, 11-8 win.

Sharath and Sathiyan started slowly but ascended their game. The second game was close and the Indians saved four match points in the third game. However, the Japanese pair did well to assert their dominance in the match. Sharath and Sathiyan lost 5-11, 9-11, 11-13 to second-seeded Yukiya Uda and Shunsuke Togami of Japan.

Edited by Diptanil Roy