Asian Table Tennis Championships Doha 2021: Preview, when and where to watch on TV, Event timings and live streaming details

The Indian table tennis contingent had a disappointing showing at the WTT Star Contender event. They will want to make a strong comeback at the Asian Championships. The first continental meet in TT since the Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to be held from September 28 to October 5 in Doha, Qatar.

Veteran table tennis player Sharath Kamal (ranked 33) will lead the men’s challenge. He will be joined by Gnanasekharan Sathiyan (38), Harmeet Desai (72), Manav Thakkar (134) and Sanil Shetty (247).

Out of the five paddlers, Sathiyan, Thakkar and Desai were also in action during the WTT Star Contender competition. However, the troika disappointed in their respective men’s singles events.

Sutirtha Mukherjee will lead India’s challenge in women’s singles in Manika Batra’s absence. She will be joined by Sreeja Akula, Ayhika Mukherjee and Archana Kamath.

Manika Batra was left out of the squad after she failed to join the table tennis national camp in Sonepat. The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) has made it mandatory for paddlers to join the camp to become eligible for selection.

With powerhouse China not taking part in the Asian meet, India’s chances for a medal in men’s team event have increased. The Chinese paddlers will prepare for the World Championships in Houston (USA) and the China Table Tennis Super League (CTTSL) afterwards

Indian squad at 2021 Asian Table Tennis Championships in Doha

Men's team: Manav Thakkar, Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty.

Men's Doubles: Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, Manav Thakkar, Harmeet Desai.

Women's team: Sutirtha Mukherjee, Sreeja Akula, Ayhika Mukherjee, Archana Kamath.

Women's doubles: Archana Kamath and Sreeja Akula, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee.

Mixed doubles: Manav Thakkar and Archana Kamath, Harmeet Desai and Sreeja Akula.

The 2021 Asian Table Tennis Championships live streaming will be available on World Table Tennis’ official YouTube channel. The matches will be held in two sessions. The morning session will take place from 9:00 am to 12 noon. The action will resume after a three hour break and will then go until 9 pm.

