Asian Table Tennis Championships: India women’s team finish sixth, mixed pairs knocked out 

The Indian women’s team, on Tuesday, September 5, finished sixth in the Asian Table Tennis Championships. The Indians lost to Thailand 0-3 to end their campaign.

India defeated Singapore 3-2 in a 5-8 positions contest, after which Thailand defeated them comprehensively.

Manika Batra helped India get off to a flying start against Singapore by beating Jingyi Zhou 11-9, 11-3, 11-6. However, India lost the early advantage after Sreeja Akula lost 7-11, 6-11, 7-11 to Jian Zeng.

Ayhika Mukherjee guided India to a 2-1 lead after beating Ru Xin. Yet another time, Singapore pulled off the equaliser as Manika lost 8-11, 6-11, 7-11 to Jian Zeng. Sreeja was under pressure going into the must-win match, but she pulled off her best effort after beating Jingyi 12-10, 11-3, 9-11, 11-6.

However, against Thailand, India could not put up any sort of fight. Sreeja lost 6-11, 5-11, 6-11 to Suthasini Sawettabutt. Thereafter, Manika went down to Orawan Paranang, losing the match 4-11, 11-8, 4-11, 6-11. Diya Chitale fought hard against Wanwisa Aueawiriyayothin before losing the contest 13-15, 11-8, 11-4, 9-11, 8-11.

No joy for India in mixed doubles at Asian Table Tennis Championships

India faltered even in the mixed doubles event. In the Round of 32, Manika and G Sathiyan lost 11-7, 10-12, 11-6, 8-11, 9-11 to the Thai pair of Orawan Paranang and Phakpoom Sanguansin.

Thereafter, Sreeja and Harmeet Desai tasted defeat, losing 6-11, 7-11, 8-11 to the Japanese duo of Hina Hayata and Tomokazu Harimoto in the Round of 32.

Sreeja and Harmeet defeated the Malaysian pair of Xin Ai Tee and Shen Qi Wong 11-7, 6-11, 11-9, 11-9 in the first round, but failed to carry their momentum into the second.

In the meantime, the men’s team has done well, having already assured India a medal. They will face Chinese Taipei in the semi-final on Wednesday, September 6.