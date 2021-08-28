2021 Paralympics: Indian paddler Bhavina Patel stuns Zhang Miao to enter women's singles finals

Indian Paddler Bhavina Patel pulled off a thriller in the semifinals to defeat Zhang Miao 3-2, to enter the finals of the 2021 Tokyo Paralympic Games. Bhavina stunned the World No. 3 Zhang 3-2 (11-7, 7-11, 4-11, 11-9, 8-11) in the women’s singles semifinal Class 4 category match on Saturday.

World No. 3 Zhang Miao started off strong with an initial two-point lead. Bhavina covered the ground to tie the scores 3-3. But Zhang took 6 consecutive points lead to wrap up the game 11-5.

The second game started with a very close competition between the world No. 3 and World No. 8. They were level after 10 points at 5-5. Bhavina pulled ahead afterthat and had four game points to level the game 1-1 in game 2 of the semifinals. She bagged the game 11-6.

It was indeed a dominant start for Indian paddler Bhavina with a 5-0 against Zhang. Bhavina, with 6 game points, snatched the third game away from Zhang 11-4.

Bhavina had a strong start in the fourth set as well, leading the game 3-2. Zhang after the timeout came back to tie the scores 5-5. Bhavina was leading 8-7, but Zhang made an incredible recovery to tie scores 9-9. Zhang won the fourth set 11-9.

In the fifth and deciding game, Bahvina took a convincing 5-0 lead in the decider. Bhavina continued to maintain the lead with a 8-3 scoreline. Zhang inched closer after trailing behind by 4 points, to 7-9. Bhavina called for a time out. With two match points, Bhavina pulled off a big upset to with the decider 11-8.

Bhavina Patel's quarterfinals clash:

Bhavinaben Patel created history on Friday by becoming the first Indian to enter the semifinals of the Paralympic Games Table Tennis competition and confirm a medal for India. The 34-year-old Gujarat-based paddler defeated the defending champion and veteran Borislava Peric-Rankovic of Serbia 11-5 11-6 11-7 in just 18 minutes in their women’s singles quarterfinal Class 4 category.

On Friday, history was made by Bhavina Patel. The color of the medal is yet to be confirmed, she is now the 2nd Indian woman after Deepa Malik to earn a place on the podium at the Paralympic Games.

