Bhavina Patel elated to realize two dreams in a short span

India's Paralympic table tennis player Bhavina Patel is over the moon after she was nominated for this year's prestigious Arjuna Award.

Bhavina Patel is one of the 35 athletes selected by the National Sports Awards selection committee for this year's Arjuna Award. There are eight more nominations than last year's number of awardees.

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, para shuttler Suhas Yathiraj, high jumper Nishad Kumar and Indian men's hockey team players are among those selected for the Arjuna award, along with Bhavina Patel.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Bhavina Patel said she was happy to realize both her dreams - of becoming a Paralympian and to win an Arjuna Award - in a short time. She said:

"I am elated. It is a dream for every athlete to win the Arjuna Award and likewise it was my dream too. I am happy that it is becoming a reality soon. My family and my coach always showed me this dream to win an Arjuna award along with being a Paralympian. I am happy to see both my dreams realized."

Bhavina Patel hopes Arjuna motivates more players

The Indian Paralympian said she knew if not this time, she would win the Arjuna Award sometime in the future. The paddler also shared the secret to achieving her dreams. She said:

"I knew that if not today, I would have won the Arjuna Award definitely later. I knew I would win it someday. The secret of realizing one's dreams is by dreaming big along with dedicated hard work towards for it. Athletes should also be confident of what they want to achieve and I hope my story motivates athletes to win big."

After the high of Paralympic success, Bhavina Patel has gone back to the drawing board, preparing for her next assignments.

"I have a packed season next year with the Commonwealth Games, the Asian Games, the World Championships and then looking forward to the 2024 Paris Paralympics. I am getting into the groove with respect to training too. I am planning to get into a routine with my training from the first week of November."

Bhavina Patel thanked the Sports Authority of India for their support in helping her achieve her dreams.

"The support from SAI has been excellent. I have been included in TOPS and the authorities have helped me with a wheelchair and an advanced robot for training, which has been instrumental in my success."

