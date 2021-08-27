'Brilliant Bhavina' Twitter congratulates the Indian paddler on a sensational win in the Round of 16 

India's Bhavina Patel cruised to victory in her Round of 16 match at the 2021 Paralympics. The sensational paddler won the game in three straight games to mark a fantastic start to the day for the Indian contingent at the event in Tokyo. Her opponent Oliviera from Brazil was ranked 8th in the world. However, determination and intent from Patel carried her to victory on the day. Here's more on what transpired during the sensational event.
Bhavina Patel makes it to table tennis quarters
After securing her place in the quarters by defeating Great Britain's Megan Shackleton, all eyes were on Bhavina since she was the lone paddler left in the Indian contingent. The Gujarat native delivered on the biggest stage and pulled off a big win to inch closer to a medal position at the Para-games.
Bhavina's opponent Oliviera was one of the highest-rated paddlers in the competition. However, the sensational Indian stepped up to the challenge against the Brazilian. After going down 7-9 in the first game, Bhavina came back from behind to take a 12-10 lead to win the same game.
Oliviera tried her level best to make a comeback in the second game, but Bhavina's resilience was unbreakable. She took the second game 13-11 to take a big advantage ahead of the penultimate game. Thereafter that there was domination from Bhavina. She cleaned up the last game in merely 6 minutes to take the match 3-0 and advance into the quarterfinals.
Twitter reacts to Bhavina Patel's stunning victory in Round of 16
Bhavina Patel's win was a huge boost for India on Day 4 of the Paralympics. The Indian responded well to her 3-0 loss in the first game. She upped her game on the biggest stage, which has helped her advance into the quarters. India woke to huge cheers as they took to Twitter to appreciate Bhavina on a sensational performance in her quarters.
