'Brilliant Bhavina' Twitter congratulates the Indian paddler on a sensational win in the Round of 16 

India's Bhavina Patel cruised to victory in her Round of 16 match at the 2021 Paralympics. The sensational paddler won the game in three straight games to mark a fantastic start to the day for the Indian contingent at the event in Tokyo. Her opponent Oliviera from Brazil was ranked 8th in the world. However, determination and intent from Patel carried her to victory on the day. Here's more on what transpired during the sensational event.

Bhavina Patel advances to the quarterfinals of #ParaTableTennis - Women's Individual C4 category as she defeated Joyce de Oliveira of #BRA in 3-straight games 💪



The quarterfinals are scheduled today from 3:50 PM IST#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/HgFERHMM57 — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) August 27, 2021

Bhavina Patel makes it to table tennis quarters

After securing her place in the quarters by defeating Great Britain's Megan Shackleton, all eyes were on Bhavina since she was the lone paddler left in the Indian contingent. The Gujarat native delivered on the biggest stage and pulled off a big win to inch closer to a medal position at the Para-games.

Bhavina's opponent Oliviera was one of the highest-rated paddlers in the competition. However, the sensational Indian stepped up to the challenge against the Brazilian. After going down 7-9 in the first game, Bhavina came back from behind to take a 12-10 lead to win the same game.

Oliviera tried her level best to make a comeback in the second game, but Bhavina's resilience was unbreakable. She took the second game 13-11 to take a big advantage ahead of the penultimate game. Thereafter that there was domination from Bhavina. She cleaned up the last game in merely 6 minutes to take the match 3-0 and advance into the quarterfinals.

Twitter reacts to Bhavina Patel's stunning victory in Round of 16

Bhavina Patel's win was a huge boost for India on Day 4 of the Paralympics. The Indian responded well to her 3-0 loss in the first game. She upped her game on the biggest stage, which has helped her advance into the quarters. India woke to huge cheers as they took to Twitter to appreciate Bhavina on a sensational performance in her quarters.

#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #TableTennis: And Bhavina Patel is through to the quarterfinal. Defeats the world No 8 from Brazil 3-0, saving game points in games 1 & 2. Loved the reaction at the end. Good stuff. Now, the defending champion awaits in QF. pic.twitter.com/Tj9hzWyBCx — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) August 27, 2021

Bhavina Patel wins Class 4 Round of 16 match 3-0 against Joyce De Oliveira and advances to Quarterfinal!



She will play next at 3:50 PM (IST) today. #Cheer4India#Praise4Para #Paralympics — Varshu 🇮🇳💫 (@VarshuuS) August 27, 2021

Bhavina into the QF!



Game 3 and match, Bhavina Patel! The Indian saves game points in Game 1 & Game 2, comes back from 0-3 down in the third and seals the match in straight games.



Into the QF, the defending champion awaits!#ParaTableTennis | #Tokyo2020 | #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/uC4EkXk4Zj — Saarthak Garg (@saarthak_garg) August 27, 2021

It was a dominating performance from #BhavinaPatel 🇮🇳a. Amazing comeback in each games after down with points n recover from it n wins it in each 3 games n finish scoreline of 3-0. Moving into Quarter-Finals. Keep calm n play similarly Champ #Bhavina👏#Praise4Para#Paralympics — Kunal (@kunalischamp) August 27, 2021

She is amazing in her game.

Recovery is her stregth🔥🔥#BhavinaPatel loved your game😘

More power to you👍👍🇮🇳🇮🇳#Paralympics #cheerforbhavinapatel pic.twitter.com/vpWrN2DNjl — Amit गुप्ताजी🇮🇳 (@iamamit0491) August 27, 2021

Bhavina Patel wins in 3 straight games 💪 beats Joyce De Oliveira of Brazil 🇧🇷 12-10, 13-11 & 11-6 advancing to the quarter finals 🔥



The Quarter Finals are scheduled today from 3:50 PM IST #Paralympics #ParaTableTennis #Praise4Para #BhavinaPatel #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/t2Y5IeBLaC — 🅒︎🅡︎🅘︎🅒︎🄲🅁🄰🅉🅈 𝗠𝗥𝗜𝗚𝗨™ (@CricCrazyMrigu) August 27, 2021

What a match by Bhavina Patel..

Beaten another player who is ranked ahead of her.

Looking forward to her quarterfinal match and wish she reach the semifinal today. — Vijendra Ray (@RayVijendra) August 27, 2021

