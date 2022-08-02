CWG 2022: "It was a treat watching you all play" - Twitter celebrates Indian men's table tennis team's gold medal 

The Achanta Sharath Kamal-led Indian men's table tennis team put up an emphatic showing and defended the title at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) on Tuesday (August 2).
India defeated a formidable Singapore side as the scoreboard read 3-1 in the final to win their second successive gold medal at the quadrennial showpiece event. The 2018 edition of the Games was a quantum leap for Indian paddlers. Meanwhile,
The latest gold medal will be India's third in the men's team category and fourth medal overall. Sharath Kamal fetched India a gold medal at the 2006 Melbourne Games while settling for bronze at the home edition of the 2010 Games in New Delhi.
India started off with remarkable efforts from Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai in the men's doubles. The duo thrashed the Singaporean team of Yong Quek and Yew Pang in straight games (3-0).
After Sharath Kamal's (1-3) loss to Clarence Chew, Sathiyan took charge to defeat Yew Pang 3-1 to extend India's lead to 2-1.
However, the hero of the match, Harmeet Desai, won the final game to hand India their second consecutive gold medal at the event. Harmeet humbled Chew 11-8, 11-5, 11-6 to give his nation a 3-1 win over Singapore in a thrilling final on the fifth day of CWG.
Earlier, the Indian men's table tennis team stormed into the final after beating Nigeria 3-0 in the semi-finals on August 1.
CWG 2022: Twitter reacts as Indian men's table tennis team win gold
The Twitterati lauded the Indian men's table tennis team comprising of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sanil Shetty for winning gold medals at the ongoing CWG 2022.
Here are some of the reactions:
Also read: CWG 2022: Indian men's table tennis team beat Singapore 3-1, win gold medal