CWG 2022: "It was a treat watching you all play" - Twitter celebrates Indian men's table tennis team's gold medal 

CWG 2022: Indian men's table tennis champion celebrate their second successive gold
CWG 2022: Indian men's table tennis champion celebrate their second successive gold
Aishwarya Kasibhatla
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Aug 02, 2022 11:41 PM IST

The Achanta Sharath Kamal-led Indian men's table tennis team put up an emphatic showing and defended the title at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) on Tuesday (August 2).

India defeated a formidable Singapore side as the scoreboard read 3-1 in the final to win their second successive gold medal at the quadrennial showpiece event. The 2018 edition of the Games was a quantum leap for Indian paddlers. Meanwhile,

The latest gold medal will be India's third in the men's team category and fourth medal overall. Sharath Kamal fetched India a gold medal at the 2006 Melbourne Games while settling for bronze at the home edition of the 2010 Games in New Delhi.

India started off with remarkable efforts from Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai in the men's doubles. The duo thrashed the Singaporean team of Yong Quek and Yew Pang in straight games (3-0).

After Sharath Kamal's (1-3) loss to Clarence Chew, Sathiyan took charge to defeat Yew Pang 3-1 to extend India's lead to 2-1.

However, the hero of the match, Harmeet Desai, won the final game to hand India their second consecutive gold medal at the event. Harmeet humbled Chew 11-8, 11-5, 11-6 to give his nation a 3-1 win over Singapore in a thrilling final on the fifth day of CWG.

Earlier, the Indian men's table tennis team stormed into the final after beating Nigeria 3-0 in the semi-finals on August 1.

ABSOLUTE DOMINATION!Team 🇮🇳 defends their 🥇 in the Men’s Team 🏓 at @birminghamcg22.#EkIndiaTeamIndia #WeAreTeamIndia https://t.co/ZQ5PYkdDna

CWG 2022: Twitter reacts as Indian men's table tennis team win gold

The Twitterati lauded the Indian men's table tennis team comprising of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sanil Shetty for winning gold medals at the ongoing CWG 2022.

Here are some of the reactions:

India win table tennis men's team🥇. Achanta Sharath Kamal loses for the first time in the tournament but Harmeet Desai & G Sathiyan first partner to win doubles and then win their respective singles matches as 🇮🇳 beat Singapore 3-1 in the CWG 2022 to retain their🥇from 2018. https://t.co/GeUqtvLLTx
Yessss!!! Way to go Harmeet Desai. What a win to secure a second consecutive GOLD medal for India in the Men’s team event at the CWG. #TableTennis 🇮🇳🏓 https://t.co/Eputlte9dk
40 yr old Sharath Kamal looking at harmeet Desai with so much pride and love is going to be my most favorite CWG memory ever.#CWG2022 #TableTennis https://t.co/XrVksB2thp
BIG 🔥🔥🔥#TeamIndia won gold medal in men's #TableTennis 👏👏2nd GOLD MEDAL of the day and Overall 5th gold medal in #CWG2022 🥳
Another Gold .. this time in Table Tennis❤️Chak De India 🇮🇳 https://t.co/He5POfy8rq
India men's table tennis team in CWG -2006 Melbourne - Gold2010 new delhi - bronze 2018 Gold coast - Gold2022 Birmingham - Gold.Achanta Sharath Kamal is part of all team .What a legend . What a champion.#CWG2022 #Tabletennis https://t.co/ppafMVMPId
#TableTennisIt's raining Gold for India. This time Men's Team Table Tennis#commonwealthgames2022 https://t.co/ifRNTo7Gd8
The evergreen man of Indian sport. @sharathkamal1 a step closer to another #CommonwealthGames2022 final. #TableTennis https://t.co/mZBmSd94hc
Celebrations after winning match !!! Beauty of team events !! #Tabletennis #CWG2022 https://t.co/sHKVlByQyW
What a team ! What a win!! GOLD! #CWG2022 #TableTennis https://t.co/7K8kVBeGnt
A Smashing Gold!Congratulations to the #TableTennis Men's Team for clinching a wonderful 🥇 in #CWG2022. You had us all enthralled and immensely proud. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #Cheer4India https://t.co/6k5hKi2q9b
There’s no stopping for India 🇮🇳Indian Men's #TableTennis team wins GOLD🥇after defeating team Singapore (3-1) in the Finals.#Birmingham2022 #CWG2022 https://t.co/luxIGDTNft

Also read: CWG 2022: Indian men's table tennis team beat Singapore 3-1, win gold medal

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
