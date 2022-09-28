Financially drained as sponsors pull out, anti-player bias allegations, risk of suspension - The walls are closing in on the Table Tennis Federation of India

It has been a challenging year for India's Table Tennis Federation (TTFI). Sponsors have distanced themselves from the organization, leading to their coffers drying up rather quickly.

One major reason behind sponsors pulling out could be the fact that the daily administration is under the supervision of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) appointed by the Delhi High Court in February, 2022.

Speaking on the matter, a former international player told Sportskeeda:

“Two major sponsors that contributed around ₹2 crores have backed out this year. The continued lack of funds could prove to be a big issue for the general development of the game in the country in the near future."

There was a possibility of hosting fresh elections to appoint new TTFI officials this November. It raised hopes that this change would lead to funds being filled again via sponsors.

However, the aforementioned player believes the damage has already been done. The final decision on whether the election can go forward will be announced via a hearing at the Delhi High Court on October 10.

The same court appointed the CoA after Manika Batra alleged that the executive committee of the TTFI organization is not functioning by keeping in mind the general welfare of the players. She made these allegations in her 2021 petition.

The Delhi High Court, upon receiving the said petition, appointed a three-member panel. Retired Justice Gita Mittal headed the panel alongside a former Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

On top of their regular office expenses, the TTFI also has to pay a monthly sum of ₹5.5 lacs to handle the expenses of the CoA.

“There are no sponsors but the expenses have increased. The monthly salary of the regular office staff of TTFI is roughly between ₹70-80 lacs,” a former office-bearer of TTFI said.

Teething issues for the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI)

Another issue that propped up at the legal hearing at the Delhi High Court was regarding the 2011 National Sports Code. The CoA panel pointed out that all state-affiliated organizations should follow the said code.

However, a former national-level player is of the opinion that implementing a national level law on the state level could be tedious.

“Since sports is a state subject, implementing the 2011 National Sports Code at the state level could be a tedious task and might not work out,” the former player said.

All National Sports Federations (NSFs) come under the jurisdiction of the 2011 National Sports Code. This is a rule since these organizations avail government facilities, receive financial assistance for national coaching camps, and gain international exposure with the help of the central government.

The state unit, on the other hand, handles the daily running via aid from the state government or by raising funds of their own through resources like sponsors amongst other methods.

The second issue debated this week was that the 2021 February-elected office bearers could not complete their tenure due to the appointment of the CoA panel.

There is further pressure on TTFI as they have been warned by the world table tennis body to stage elections as early as possible or risk suspension.

Also Read: TTFI to probe allegations leveled by Manika Batra against national coach Soumyadeep Roy

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far